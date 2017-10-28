Apple quashed concerns of muted demand for its iPhone X on Friday.

Saying pre-orders for the 10 th anniversary phone were “beyond expectation”.

Pre-order for the 10 th anniversary phone started on Friday.

The initial response of customer demand was off the charts, and the company’s website showed delivery times pushed out to five or six weeks, when initially it was planned for Nov 3.

iPhone X ‘s launch and weeks of concerns among the analysts comes to end and the result turned out to be beyond the expectations. Customers were so existed that all glass body protection or facial identification no longer was the issue.

Now analysts have cautioned that production of the phone was below target, due to difficulties in producing the TrueDepth camera system, which houses sophisticated cameras and sensors making it possible to unlock the phone using Face ID.

But we think that is not the case. Unexpected demand is the reason from delay to pre-order date.