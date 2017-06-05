backtop

iiPhone 8 Concept
The new iPhone 8 will reportedly be taller, wider and thicker than the iPhone 7. Essentially you will be getting a larger handheld device.

A leak source called iDrop has reported that the new iPhone 8 will had a 5.8-inch OLED display that features a reduced bezel. 

The iPhone’s home button which got a revamp with the iPhone 7 will be completely gone is the iPhone 8 which means that there will have to be a new spot for the Touch ID fingerprint sensor. More than likely, the touch sensor will be located somewhere on the more sparsely used real estate on smartphones – the back.

The camera on the iPhone has also been shifted from horizontal to vertical and remains on the left side of the device when veiwing from the back. Some believe that this is to make room for the dual camera feature.



Photo Source: Benjamin Gaskin
 

Another long anticipated iPhone feature has been the wireless charging.  Rumor has it that the iPhone 8 will have wireless charging.  If this rumor does not hold true, then the iPhone will remain behind the Samsung handheld devices that already sport wireless charging convenience.

Many handheld already offer fast charging so it is highly expected that the iPhone 8 will follow this trend.  It is rumored that the fast charging port will be managed by a new Tristar 3, Hydra’ chip.

 

Here are some of the leaks

  • An almost bezel-less display
  • High screen-to-body ratio
  • Display size of 5.7 / 5.8-inches up from 4.7-inches
  • OLED Display
  • Increased aspect ratio (possibly 2800 x 1242 native resolution)
  • Touch ID embedded into the main display
  • No Home button
  • Larger physical size compared to the iPhone 7
  • A margin of error increases: (66 vs 68 mm wide, 7.09 vs 7.1mm thick)
  • Vertically aligned dual rear cameras
  • Flash moved between the two rear lenses
  • Lightning port with fast charging capability
  • No headphone jack return
  • Short range (contact-based wireless charging)
  • Glass and stainless steel chassis

 

Source: Forbes




