It has been reported that Apple’s older iPhone 7 models are outselling the iPhone 8s and iPhone X that launches early November. Most of the time the new editions of iPhone have sold faster but it is not true in this case.

According AT&T the last week its third-quarter postpaid handset upgrades were fewer by nearly 900,000 from a year ago, and brokerage Jefferies attributed it to weak iPhone 8 demands.

“Many respondents indicated that a meaningful portion of customers are buying iPhone7 in lieu of the new iPhone 8, given the lack of significant enhancements in the new phone.” KeyBanc analyst John Vinh wrote in a client note.

Vinh also said feedback from stores indicated that customers were waiting to purchase the iPhone X or to compare the iPhone X with other models before buying the iPhone 8.

The iPhones 8 and 8 Plus, which resemble the iPhone 7 but have a glass back for wireless charging. While iPhone starts from $699 in United States, iPhone 7 is retailing from$549 after a price cut.

The iPhone X is a glass and stainless steel device with an edge-to-edge display, will start shipping from Nov 3. The 10 th anniversary of iPhone is priced from $999 Apple’s most expensive mobile today.

1- iPhone 7 is more affordable than 8s or X

2- iPhone 7 comes in more colors iPhone X and 8s ( 7s comes in 5 colors, 8s in 3 and X just in 2 colors)

3- iPhone 8 and iPhone X have glass backs, making them more fragile and less resistant to smudges, and now you have to worry about front and back of the phone

Meanwhile, iPhone 7 has the same aluminum unibody frame as the iPhone 6 line

4- The iPhone 8 and iPhone X support fast charging and wireless charging, but both of those features require buying extra accessories, and there is no need for these charging methods in the first place.