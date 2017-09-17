

Software iOS 11 Arrives in 2 Days – Here is What You Get.

Apple's new operating system iOS 11 will come already pre-loaded on all new smartphones coming out on September 22. Downloads begin on the 19th of September.



Apple’s new iOS will be available for download starting this Tuesday and brings loads of excellent new features for your device. If you are getting the latest devices, you will already have iOS pre-loaded.

Here is a summary of the features that iOS 11 will bring:



1. Augmented reality - According to Apple iOS is the largest augmented reality platform in the world. There are an estimated 10,000 new AR apps that will debut with the launch of iOS 11 which take advantage of the latest AR technology. With AR, you can digitally redecorate your home, explore a city you’ve never visited, or even try on a new tattoo. The possibilities are endless.



2. Control Center update – Apple’s new control center gives you the ability to customized it to your wants and needs. You can add voice memo control, and home controls and other settings.



3. Apple Pay for friends - iOS 11 brings the convenience of Apple Pay to Messages. You can send money to friends, or receive it with the ease of a conversation. Use Apple Pay with your credit or debit card to send money instantly and securely, right in Messages.



4. Siri is Much Better – Through advanced machine learning and artificial intelligence, Siri is more expressive, with a new, more natural voice. Siri got a major enhancement that allows it to do even more things. For starter’s you can now change the voice to male or female which now makes me wonder if we can still refer to Siri as her or she.



5. AirPlay 2 – Apple’s AirPlay 2 gives you full control of your home audio system and the speakers throughout your house. You can play a song in the living room and your kitchen at the same time. Adjust the volume in any room. Or have your music start instantly on all your speakers — in sync with one another.



6. Lock Screen – Security is an important features of any smartphone or device. iOS 11 brings a lock screen that is even more powerful. To get to all your notifications, just swipe up from anywhere on the screen. At a glance, you can see both your recent and missed notifications in one place.



7. Maps – Easily find you way around with outdoor and indoor maps. You can now see detailed maps of major airports and shopping centers around the world. Find out which restaurants are past security at the airport or which stores are on level three of the mall.



8. Quick Type Keyboard – Typing just got easier. iOS 11 allows better easier texting by allowing you to touch and hold the emoji or globe key, select one-handed typing. Now the keys will instantly move closer to your thumb.



9. Safe Driving Features – Apple has made a more conscious effect to ensure safe driving. Thanks to iOS 11 new driving feature, the iPhone can now sense when you might be driving and help keep you from being distracted by calls, text messages, and notifications. People trying to message you can automatically be notified that you’re driving.



10. All-new App Store - The App Store has been redesigned from the ground up to help you discover new apps and games you can’t live without. You’ll see daily stories by experts, a dedicated Games tab, lists for all kinds of apps, and much more. It’s the biggest thing to come to the App Store since apps.





