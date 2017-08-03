The AM8130Xi is a high performance gaming computer system that features Intel’s newest Optane memory which delivers a optimal levels of efficiency and responsiveness.

This PC brings the very best in system with features speed and capacity. Thanks to Intel's new groundbreaking and first of its kind class memory technology, a true collaboration between DRAM and storage is now realized and maximized. The result is an brilliant and remarkably responsive computing experience. This game changing technology blazes past 7th Gen Intel Core processor-based systems and will effectively allow users to achieve shorter boot times, faster application launches, astonishing gaming, and highly responsive browsing.

AM8130Xi features the GeForce GTX 1080 graphics card which comes loaded with innovative new gaming technologies, making it the ideally suited for the newest high-definition games. It is powered by NVIDIA Pascal which is the most advanced GPU architecture currently available. GeForce GTX 1080 is powerful enough to deliver brilliant performance that facilitates the world of virtual reality and beyond.

The CPU of choice is the Kaby Lake 7th Gen Intel Core i7 desktop processors which come with Intel Turbo Boost 2.0 Technology for that extra burst of performance. Intel Hyper-Threading Technology allows each processor core to work on two tasks at the same time, improving multitasking, speeding up the workflow, and accomplishing more in less time. With the Intel Core i7 desktop processor, you can have up to 8 simultaneous threads.

The Windows 10 operating system works perfectly with this system allowing for fast start-ups and resumes. It has built-in security which keeps your information safe and secure.

iBUYPOWER AM8130Xi Processor Intel Core i7-7700K Quad Core Processor

4.20 GHz (4.50 GHz Max Turbo)

Operating System Genuine Windows 10 Home Graphics NVIDIA GTX 1070 8GB Memory 16GB Intel Optane M.2 PCIe NVMe

8GB DDR4 RAM Storage 2TB HDD Connectivity § 1x RJ-45 Network Ethernet 10/100/1000 Audio Ports 4 x USB 3.0

2 x USB 2.0 Special Features VR Ready Dimensions (L x W x H) 25 x 12.5 x 21.38 inches Weight 30 Lbs

Here are the SPECS: