This smartphone offers endless immersion in the new and exciting world of augmented reality.
Augmented Reality (AR) is what everyone is talking about these days. When you have a smartphone that has AR capabilities, a new world of possibilities is realized. Add VR and you have the best of both digital worlds.
ZenFone features Tango which is the AR technology that uses your existing environment and overlays information on top of it. In addition, ZenFone features Daydream which is the VR technology that creates a totally digital in environment in which you can interact.
In order to bring these experiences to you, ZenFone AR is equipped with an innovative TriCam system consisting of three rear cameras which provide motion tracking, depth sensing, and high-resolution 23MP camera. These cameras allow the phone to a generate a three-dimensional model of its environments and track its motion, so it can see the world just like you do.
The motion tracking camera lets ZenFone AR track its location as it moves through space. The depth sensing camera with an infrared (IR) projector lets ZenFone AR measure its distance from real-world objects. The high-resolution 23MP camera lets you view virtual objects in your actual environment in stunning detail.
ZenFone’s internal components consist of the powerful 14nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 processor that was designed bring ultra-fast performance for Tango smartphone AR and Daydream VR experiences.
When you add in 6GB of RAM and the desktop-class Qualcomm Adreno 530 graphics processing unit (GPU), ZenFone AR is more than able to produce the brilliant graphics required a Tango and Daydream immersion experience.
Here are the SPECS:
ZenFone AR (V570KL, Verizon Exclusive)
Processor
Chipset
Qualcomm MSM8996 Snapdragon 820
CPU
Quad-core (2x2.15 GHz Kryo & 2x1.6 GHz Kryo)
Operating System
Android 7.0 (Nougat)
Display
Type
AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors
Size
5.2 inches, 74.5 cm2 (~70.0% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution
1080 x 1920 pixels, 16:9 ratio (~424 ppi density)
Multitouch
Yes, up to 10 fingers
Protection
Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Graphics
Adreno 530
Camera
Primary
23 MP, f/2.0, laser/phase detection autofocus, OIS (4-axis), dual-LED (dual tone) flash
Features
1/2.6" sensor size, 1.0 µm pixel size, geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama
Video
2160p@30fps, 1080p@30fps
Secondary
8 MP, f/2.0, 1080p, HDR, panorama
Memory
Storage
Card slot
microSD, up to 256 GB (uses SIM 2 slot)
Battery
Non-removable Li-Ion 3000 mAh battery
Stand-by
Up to 210 h (3G)
Talk time
Up to 18 h (3G)
Audio
- 24-bit/192kHz audio
- DTS sound enhancement
- Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic.
Special Features
Sensors
Fingerprint (front-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
Messaging
SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email, IM
Browser
HTML5
Java
No
- Fast battery charging: 60% in 37 min (Quick Charge 2.0)
- MP3/WAV/eAAC+ player
- MP4/H.264 player
- Document viewer
- Photo/video editor
Dimensions (W x D x H)
146.6 x 72.6 x 7.6 mm (5.77 x 2.86 x 0.30 in)
Weight
147.1 g (5.19 oz)
