

Gadgets ZenFone AR – World’s first Tango enabled & Daydream-ready phone

-

This smartphone offers endless immersion in the new and exciting world of augmented reality.





ZenFone features Tango which is the AR technology that uses your existing environment and overlays information on top of it. In addition, ZenFone features Daydream which is the VR technology that creates a totally digital in environment in which you can interact.







In order to bring these experiences to you, ZenFone AR is equipped with an innovative TriCam system consisting of three rear cameras which provide motion tracking, depth sensing, and high-resolution 23MP camera. These cameras allow the phone to a generate a three-dimensional model of its environments and track its motion, so it can see the world just like you do.

The motion tracking camera lets ZenFone AR track its location as it moves through space. The depth sensing camera with an infrared (IR) projector lets ZenFone AR measure its distance from real-world objects. The high-resolution 23MP camera lets you view virtual objects in your actual environment in stunning detail.







ZenFone’s internal components consist of the powerful 14nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 processor that was designed bring ultra-fast performance for Tango smartphone AR and Daydream VR experiences.



When you add in 6GB of RAM and the desktop-class Qualcomm Adreno 530 graphics processing unit (GPU), ZenFone AR is more than able to produce the brilliant graphics required a Tango and Daydream immersion experience.





Here are the SPECS:

ZenFone AR (V570KL, Verizon Exclusive) Processor Chipset Qualcomm MSM8996 Snapdragon 820 CPU Quad-core (2x2.15 GHz Kryo & 2x1.6 GHz Kryo) Operating System Android 7.0 (Nougat) Display Type AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors Size 5.2 inches, 74.5 cm 2 (~70.0% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 1080 x 1920 pixels, 16:9 ratio (~424 ppi density) Multitouch Yes, up to 10 fingers Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Graphics Adreno 530

Camera Primary 23 MP, f/2.0, laser/phase detection autofocus, OIS (4-axis), dual-LED (dual tone) flash Features 1/2.6" sensor size, 1.0 µm pixel size, geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama Video 2160p@30fps, 1080p@30fps Secondary 8 MP, f/2.0, 1080p, HDR, panorama Memory Internal 32 GB, 4 GB RAM Storage Card slot microSD, up to 256 GB (uses SIM 2 slot) Battery Non-removable Li-Ion 3000 mAh battery Stand-by Up to 210 h (3G) Talk time Up to 18 h (3G) Audio - 24-bit/192kHz audio

- DTS sound enhancement

- Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic. Special Features Sensors Fingerprint (front-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email, IM Browser HTML5 Java No - Fast battery charging: 60% in 37 min (Quick Charge 2.0)

- MP3/WAV/eAAC+ player

- MP4/H.264 player

- Document viewer

- Photo/video editor Dimensions (W x D x H) 146.6 x 72.6 x 7.6 mm (5.77 x 2.86 x 0.30 in) Weight 147.1 g (5.19 oz)









