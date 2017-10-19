Chinese mobile devices provider ZTE has launched a dual –screen foldable smartphone, marking another milestone for the company.

The latest flagship device Axon M comes with 5.2-inch screen that can be folded to the size of a traditional smartphone. There four different ways to use the Axon M which include, Traditional, Extended, Dual, and Mirror modes.

All the hardware buttons are lined up along the side of the phone and the power button doubles as a fingerprint sensor, in Sony fashion.

With dual mode the users can open different apps on each screen simultaneously.

This mode can be a bit more useful. You can run different apps in each screen or even two separate tabs in Chrome, and most practical way to use of the display.

On the extended mode two screens become one larger screen and gives you a much larger surface area for games or video experience similar to a tablet. But in the case of apps with large amounts of information like spreadsheets, this could be a useful way to display everything at once, as long as you do not mind the large bezel divide between the screens.





Mirror mode provides users with the option of sitting across each other and watching the same content on one device. Or, you can use this for two player games, where each player would have their own view rather than huddling around the phone laid flat on a table.

The Axon M sports a Snapdragon 821 chipset, 4GB RAM along with GB of storage, and expandable to up to 256GB via microSD. Both displays are 1080LCS panels protected by Gorilla Glass 5 and make for a combined measurement of 6.75-in diagonally.

“The Axon M creates an entirely new foldable smartphone category, one that ZTE is committed to invest and lead the way in.” said Lixin Cheng, CEO at ZTE Mobile Devices. He also added that the revolutionary model will also be available in China, Europe and Japan. ZTE has partnered with major carriers and e-commerce platforms including AT&T, China Telecom, JD and NTT Docomo to market the model around the world.