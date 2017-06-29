backtop

The ZTE Axon 7 is the top-tier smartphone from Chinese company ZTE.

The ZTE Axon 7 is a beautifully crafted smartphone with a unibody chassis design. which features a brilliant 5.5-inch AMOLED display that has a 2560 x 1440 pixel resolution. The display is crisp and provides relatively good visibility in direct sunlight.

Axon 7 runs the newest version of Google Android 6.0.0 Marshmallow which includes a more advanced digital assistant called Now on Tap, security updates, support for Android Pay, and other features.

This smartphone boasts being the best sounding and listening Smartphone thanks to having Dolby Atmos audio technology and an advanced chipset. You can experience HiFi Audio for highest quality sound reproduction and amplification of music/video playback and record. There are two speakers on the front of this device that bring it all together.

There is an optimized camera that takes great still images and video with minimal manual operation. Axon 7 features 20-megapixel rear and 8-megapixel front facing cameras, for higher quality images. The camera has fast focus
Fingerprint customization - launching apps, taking pictures for security and to launch other application
 
Here are the SPECS:
ZTE Axon 7
Display 5.5" AMOLED Glass 2.5, PPI 538, Gorilla Glass Gen 4
Resolution 2650 x 1440
CPU 2.15 GHz Quad-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 (MSM8996) with integrated Qualcomm Adreno 530 GPU
32-Bit Computing
AKM 4961 + 4490
VoLTE+ HD Voice
Operating System Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow) - Upgradeable to Android Nougat
Memory 4 GB RAM + 64 GB ROM
MicroSD microSD card expandable memory up to 128 GB
Camera Features Samsung ISO-cell sensor, sapphire lens, OIS+ EIS+ PDAF, F/1.8, Closed Loop VCM for better autofocus
Sapphire Crystal Lens
Powerful Dual LED Flash
Video Capture 4K UHD (30 FPS)
1080p FHD (30/60 FPS) / 720p HD (120 FPS)Interval Video Mode: 720p HD (240 FPS)/480p (300 FPS)
Front-Facing Resolution 8MP
Battery
Talk Time
Standby Time		 3250 mAh(Typical), non-removable, Quick Charge 3.0
24 hours (1440 minutes)
290 hours (12 days)
Dimensions Height 5.97”
Width 2.9”
Depth 0.31”
Weight 6.17 oz (175g)
 



