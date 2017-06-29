|
The ZTE Axon 7 is the top-tier smartphone from Chinese company ZTE.
The ZTE Axon 7 is a beautifully crafted smartphone with a unibody chassis design. which features a brilliant 5.5-inch AMOLED display that has a 2560 x 1440 pixel resolution. The display is crisp and provides relatively good visibility in direct sunlight.
Axon 7 runs the newest version of Google Android 6.0.0 Marshmallow which includes a more advanced digital assistant called Now on Tap, security updates, support for Android Pay, and other features.
This smartphone boasts being the best sounding and listening Smartphone thanks to having Dolby Atmos audio technology and an advanced chipset. You can experience HiFi Audio for highest quality sound reproduction and amplification of music/video playback and record. There are two speakers on the front of this device that bring it all together.
There is an optimized camera that takes great still images and video with minimal manual operation. Axon 7 features 20-megapixel rear and 8-megapixel front facing cameras, for higher quality images. The camera has fast focus
Fingerprint customization - launching apps, taking pictures for security and to launch other application
Here are the SPECS:
|
ZTE Axon 7
|
Display
|
5.5" AMOLED Glass 2.5, PPI 538, Gorilla Glass Gen 4
|
Resolution
|
2650 x 1440
|
CPU
|
2.15 GHz Quad-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 (MSM8996) with integrated Qualcomm Adreno 530 GPU
32-Bit Computing
AKM 4961 + 4490
VoLTE+ HD Voice
|
Operating System
|
Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow) - Upgradeable to Android Nougat
|
Memory
|
4 GB RAM + 64 GB ROM
|
MicroSD
|
microSD card expandable memory up to 128 GB
|
Camera Features
|
Samsung ISO-cell sensor, sapphire lens, OIS+ EIS+ PDAF, F/1.8, Closed Loop VCM for better autofocus
Sapphire Crystal Lens
Powerful Dual LED Flash
|
Video Capture
|
4K UHD (30 FPS)
1080p FHD (30/60 FPS) / 720p HD (120 FPS)Interval Video Mode: 720p HD (240 FPS)/480p (300 FPS)
|
Front-Facing Resolution
|
8MP
|
Battery
Talk Time
Standby Time
|
3250 mAh(Typical), non-removable, Quick Charge 3.0
24 hours (1440 minutes)
290 hours (12 days)
|
Dimensions
|
Height 5.97”
Width 2.9”
Depth 0.31”
|
Weight
|
6.17 oz (175g)
"Death Is Very Likely The Single Best Invention Of Life" -- Steve Jobs
|
Most Popular ArticlesASUS X299 Motherboards.
June 22, 2017, 6:00 AM
Acer Predator Helios 300 – Midrange Gaming Laptop at a Midrange Price.
June 24, 2017, 6:37 AM
Apple’s iPhone SE hits the market soon.
June 23, 2017, 6:30 AM
Huawei MateBook X – A real MacBook Throne Contender
June 26, 2017, 6:45 AM
12-inch MacBook – A big laptop experience in the thinnest, lightest MacBook available.
June 23, 2017, 8:00 AM