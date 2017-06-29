

Gadgets ZTE Axon 7 – A Flagship Smartphone with Lots of Potential

-

Print Recipient E-mail Sender E-mail The ZTE Axon 7 is the top-tier smartphone from Chinese company ZTE.







Axon 7 runs the newest version of Google Android 6.0.0 Marshmallow which includes a more advanced digital assistant called Now on Tap, security updates, support for Android Pay, and other features.



This smartphone boasts being the best sounding and listening Smartphone thanks to having Dolby Atmos audio technology and an advanced chipset. You can experience HiFi Audio for highest quality sound reproduction and amplification of music/video playback and record. There are two speakers on the front of this device that bring it all together.



There is an optimized camera that takes great still images and video with minimal manual operation. Axon 7 features 20-megapixel rear and 8-megapixel front facing cameras, for higher quality images. The camera has fast focus

Fingerprint customization - launching apps, taking pictures for security and to launch other application



Here are the SPECS:

ZTE Axon 7 Display 5.5" AMOLED Glass 2.5, PPI 538, Gorilla Glass Gen 4 Resolution 2650 x 1440 CPU 2.15 GHz Quad-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 (MSM8996) with integrated Qualcomm Adreno 530 GPU

32-Bit Computing

AKM 4961 + 4490

VoLTE+ HD Voice Operating System Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow) - Upgradeable to Android Nougat Memory 4 GB RAM + 64 GB ROM MicroSD microSD card expandable memory up to 128 GB Camera Features Samsung ISO-cell sensor, sapphire lens, OIS+ EIS+ PDAF, F/1.8, Closed Loop VCM for better autofocus

Sapphire Crystal Lens

Powerful Dual LED Flash Video Capture 4K UHD (30 FPS)

1080p FHD (30/60 FPS) / 720p HD (120 FPS)Interval Video Mode: 720p HD (240 FPS)/480p (300 FPS) Front-Facing Resolution 8MP Battery

Talk Time

Standby Time 3250 mAh(Typical), non-removable, Quick Charge 3.0

24 hours (1440 minutes)

290 hours (12 days) Dimensions Height 5.97”

Width 2.9”

Depth 0.31” Weight 6.17 oz (175g)



The ZTE Axon 7 is a beautifully crafted smartphone with a unibody chassis design. which features a brilliant 5.5-inch AMOLED display that has a 2560 x 1440 pixel resolution. The display is crisp and provides relatively good visibility in direct sunlight.Axon 7 runs the newest version of Google Android 6.0.0 Marshmallow which includes a more advanced digital assistant called Now on Tap, security updates, support for Android Pay, and other features.This smartphone boasts being the best sounding and listening Smartphone thanks to having Dolby Atmos audio technology and an advanced chipset. You can experience HiFi Audio for highest quality sound reproduction and amplification of music/video playback and record. There are two speakers on the front of this device that bring it all together.There is an optimized camera that takes great still images and video with minimal manual operation. Axon 7 features 20-megapixel rear and 8-megapixel front facing cameras, for higher quality images. The camera has fast focusFingerprint customization - launching apps, taking pictures for security and to launch other applicationHere are the SPECS:





"Death Is Very Likely The Single Best Invention Of Life" -- Steve Jobs