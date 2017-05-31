backtop

Xiaomi Mi Max 2  (Source: GizChina)
The Xiaomi Mi Max 2 features a metal frame with a virtual home bottom like the Galaxy S8.

The display on this Mi Max 2 is a sweet 6.44-inch in size and is a Full HD display. The Xiaomi Mi Max 2 also features a one-handed mode to help you navigate all of the viewing real estate.


Photo Source: Gizchina

Xiaomi couples a mid-range Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 chip with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage and microSD expansion support, for the standard Mi Max 2 model, which will sell for 1,699 Yuan ($250). There will also be a 128GB storage model, which will sell for 1,999 Yuan ($290). The device will be available in China starting June 1 and in India starting July 23. (That's my birthday folks.)

The base model Mi Max 2 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor combined with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage.  I higher tier Mi Max 2 has the same processor, with a 128GB storage capacity. 

Xiaomi smartphone will give you up to two days of usage thanks to a 5,300mAh battery. Love movies and video? Mi Max 2 gives you 18 hours of video playback. Do you travel a lot? Mi Max 2 gets you there with 21 hours of GPS navigation.  We all talk on smartphones and Mix Max 2 supports up to 57 hours of talk time. Should you exhaust all that battery juice, Quick Charge 3.0 get you back up and running with 68 percent of charge in one hour.  
 
The Xiaomi Mi Max 2 will go on sale in China in June and in India on July 23rd (That’s my birthday folks.)
 
Here are the SPECS:
Xiaomi Mi Max 2
Display 6.44 inches (~74.0% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution 1080 x 1920 pixels (~342 ppi pixel density)
Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 4
CPU Octa-core 2.0 GHz Cortex-A53
GPU Adreno 506
RAM 4 GB RAM
Operating System Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)
Internal Storage 64/128 GB
SC Card microSD, up to 256 GB (uses SIM 1 slot)
Primary Camera
Features
 		 12 MP, f/2.2, phase detection autofocus, dual-LED (dual tone) flash
1/2.9" sensor size, 1.25 µm pixel size, geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama
SIM Dual SIM (Nano-SIM/ Micro-SIM, dual stand-by)
Battery Non-removable Li-Ion 5300 mAh battery
Sensors Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
Dimensions 174.1 x 88.7 x 7.6 mm (6.85 x 3.49 x 0.30 in)
Weight 211 g (7.44 oz)
 

Source: Gizchina




"There's no chance that the iPhone is going to get any significant market share. No chance." -- Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer



