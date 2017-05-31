|
The Xiaomi Mi Max 2 features a metal frame with a virtual home bottom like the Galaxy S8.
The display on this Mi Max 2 is a sweet 6.44-inch in size and is a Full HD display. The Xiaomi Mi Max 2 also features a one-handed mode to help you navigate all of the viewing real estate.
Xiaomi Mi Max 2 (Source: GizChina)
Xiaomi couples a mid-range Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 chip with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage and microSD expansion support, for the standard Mi Max 2 model, which will sell for 1,699 Yuan ($250). There will also be a 128GB storage model, which will sell for 1,999 Yuan ($290). The device will be available in China starting June 1 and in India starting July 23. (That's my birthday folks.)
Xiaomi smartphone will give you up to two days of usage thanks to a 5,300mAh battery. Love movies and video? Mi Max 2 gives you 18 hours of video playback. Do you travel a lot? Mi Max 2 gets you there with 21 hours of GPS navigation. We all talk on smartphones and Mix Max 2 supports up to 57 hours of talk time. Should you exhaust all that battery juice, Quick Charge 3.0 get you back up and running with 68 percent of charge in one hour.
Here are the SPECS:
Xiaomi Mi Max 2
Display
6.44 inches (~74.0% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution
1080 x 1920 pixels (~342 ppi pixel density)
Protection
Corning Gorilla Glass 4
CPU
Octa-core 2.0 GHz Cortex-A53
GPU
Adreno 506
RAM
4 GB RAM
Operating System
Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)
Internal Storage
64/128 GB
SC Card
microSD, up to 256 GB (uses SIM 1 slot)
Primary Camera
Features
12 MP, f/2.2, phase detection autofocus, dual-LED (dual tone) flash
1/2.9" sensor size, 1.25 µm pixel size, geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama
SIM
Dual SIM (Nano-SIM/ Micro-SIM, dual stand-by)
Battery
Non-removable Li-Ion 5300 mAh battery
Sensors
Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
Dimensions
174.1 x 88.7 x 7.6 mm (6.85 x 3.49 x 0.30 in)
Weight
211 g (7.44 oz)
Source: Gizchina
