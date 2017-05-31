

Gadgets Xiaomi Mi Max 2 – The Smartphone with the big Screen and big Battery

Xiaomi Mi Max 2 (Source: GizChina) The Xiaomi Mi Max 2 features a metal frame with a virtual home bottom like the Galaxy S8.









Photo Source: Gizchina



Xiaomi couples a mid-range Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 chip with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage and microSD expansion support, for the standard Mi Max 2 model, which will sell for 1,699 Yuan ($250). There will also be a 128GB storage model, which will sell for 1,999 Yuan ($290). The device will be available in China starting June 1 and in India starting July 23. (That's my birthday folks.)



Xiaomi smartphone will give you up to two days of usage thanks to a 5,300mAh battery. Love movies and video? Mi Max 2 gives you 18 hours of video playback. Do you travel a lot? Mi Max 2 gets you there with 21 hours of GPS navigation. We all talk on smartphones and Mix Max 2 supports up to 57 hours of talk time. Should you exhaust all that battery juice, Quick Charge 3.0 get you back up and running with 68 percent of charge in one hour.



Here are the SPECS:

Xiaomi Mi Max 2 Display 6.44 inches (~74.0% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 1080 x 1920 pixels (~342 ppi pixel density) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 4 CPU Octa-core 2.0 GHz Cortex-A53 GPU Adreno 506 RAM 4 GB RAM Operating System Android 7.1.1 (Nougat) Internal Storage 64/128 GB SC Card microSD, up to 256 GB (uses SIM 1 slot) Primary Camera

Features

12 MP, f/2.2, phase detection autofocus, dual-LED (dual tone) flash

1/2.9" sensor size, 1.25 µm pixel size, geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama SIM Dual SIM (Nano-SIM/ Micro-SIM, dual stand-by) Battery Non-removable Li-Ion 5300 mAh battery Sensors Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass Dimensions 174.1 x 88.7 x 7.6 mm (6.85 x 3.49 x 0.30 in) Weight 211 g (7.44 oz)

