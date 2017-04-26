backtop

The Xiaomi Mi 6 is the most powerful domestic smartphone available in the Chinese market and will hit stores on Friday, April 28 in China.

The Xiaomi Mi 6 will go on flash sale on Friday in China. It you want one, you need to hit the product reservation page on the retailer website Jingdong (JD.com) Currently, more than 1 million registrations have been made the Xiaomi flagship smartphone.

According to Gizbot, a total of 80,000 units have cleared the factory. That's a far cry from the one million plus registrations. Also the Mi 6 will be available in black, white, blue and the very impressive silver. Currently, on the black is available and it is said that the silver won't be released anytime soon.

The Xiaomi Mi 6 will be the first Chinese made smartphone to incorporate the latest Snapdragon processor. In fact, Xiaomi Mi 6 will feature an Octa-Core 2.5 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor paired with 64 Gb – 128 GB native storage capacity. This smartphone will run the Android, 7.1 (Nougat) operating system.

 

Here are the SPECS:

 

Xiaomi Mi 6

OS

Android 7.1.1 (Nougat

CPU

Octa-Core (4x2.45 GHz Kryo & 4x1.9 GHz Kryo)

GPU

Adreno 540

Memory - Internal

64/128 GB, 6 GB RAM

Camera

Dual 12 MP (27mm, f/1.8, OIS 4-axis & 52mm, f/2.6), phase detection autofocus, dual-LED (dual tone) flash

Bluetooth

5.0, A2DP, LE

Sensors

Fingerprint (front-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer

Other Features

1/2.9" sensor size, 1.25 µm @ 27mm & 1.0 µm @ 52mm pixel size, geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama

Dimensions

145.2 x 70.5 x 7.5 mm (5.72 x 2.78 x 0.30 in)

Weight

168 g / 182 g (Ceramic) (6.42 oz)

Battery

Non-removable Li-Po 3350 mAh battery

 



