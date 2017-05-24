

Gadgets World’s most expensive feature phone Vertu Signature Cobra launched

The Vertu, Luxury phone maker launched a new premium phone called Vertu Signature Cobra.



The limited-edition feature phone has a price tag of $360,000. The primary highlights of the phone are its deign with a snake figure, which consists of 439 rubies and the Snake’s eyes are made up with emeralds. According to GizChina website report, the Signature Cobra is made up of 388 Parts and all of them are assembled in the UK that so far has made only 8 units of the feature phone. This device is up for sale on Chines e-commerce portal JD.com and customers can pre-book the phone by paying $145. The phone will be delivered to the customer by helicopter after balance was paid in full. Vertu Signature Touch comes with a 21MP rear camera along with Dual-tone LED flash, as well as a 2.1MP front selfie. For an enhanced sound experience the device incorporates a Digital front –facing speakers, and running Android 5.1 Lollipop OS. This device offers 4G LTE, 3G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS and NFC as major connectivity options. This device runs on 3160mAh battery. The Vertu is known for making elegant devices with luxury touché, their devices are extremely high priced and high-end.





