There are many new tech gadgets that can save your father time and make life somewhat easier.
Whether that means upgrading his gadget or surprising him with a new electronic, these are our latest of tech gift ideas for the father or father figures in your life.
Huawei Watch 2 (Source: Google)
Lenovo’s 12” Miix 720 is a 2-in-1 laptop, with a powerful windows 10 features like facial recognition login and a Thunderbolt 3 port for fast data transfer and connecting to 4K monitors, that he could have best of both world at home or on the go.
Source: Google
This detachable device is stylish and lightweight and makes easy to accomplish any task.
Two models available that you could compare:
Processor:
Intel Corei5 -7200U Processor Intel Core i7- 7500U Processor
2.5 GHz along with 3MB 2.7 GHz and 4MB
Memory:
8.0 GB PC4-17000 DDR4 16.0 GB PC4-17000 DDR4
Hard Drive:
512GB SSD PCle 1TB SSD PCle
Both have 4Cell Li- Polymer battery, Bluetooth version of 4.1, and Lenovo AC Wireless (2x2)
Also both have the same Display Type “12.0” QHD+2880x1920 and Operating System of Windows 10 Pro 64
Source: Google
The Samsung Galaxy S8 or iPhone will make a great gift.
Or the Huawei Watch 2 can track Dad’s run or bike ride. This Watch works with your smartphone or independently, has long battery life, on screen Notifications and built in GPS. Listed price $299.98 “Wal-Mart”
Source: Google
Luckily these days’ gadgets can be found for any budgets that feed the purpose.
"There is a single light of science, and to brighten it anywhere is to brighten it everywhere." -- Isaac Asimov
