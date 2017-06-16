backtop

Huawei Watch 2  (Source: Google)
There are many new tech gadgets that can save your father time and make life somewhat easier.

Whether that means upgrading his gadget or surprising him with a new electronic, these are our latest of tech gift ideas for the father or father figures in your life.
 
Lenovo’s 12” Miix 720 is a 2-in-1 laptop, with a powerful windows 10 features like facial recognition login and a Thunderbolt 3 port for fast data transfer and connecting to 4K monitors, that he could have best of both world at home or on the go.


Source: Google

 
This detachable device is stylish and lightweight and makes easy to accomplish any task.
 
Two models available that you could compare:
Processor:
Intel Corei5 -7200U Processor                                 Intel Core i7- 7500U Processor
2.5 GHz along with 3MB                                         2.7 GHz and 4MB       
Memory:
8.0 GB PC4-17000 DDR4                                        16.0 GB PC4-17000 DDR4
Hard Drive:              
512GB SSD PCle                                                       1TB SSD PCle
Both have 4Cell Li- Polymer battery, Bluetooth version of 4.1, and Lenovo AC Wireless (2x2)
Also both have the same Display Type “12.0” QHD+2880x1920 and Operating System of Windows 10 Pro 64
 
 
Source: Google

The Samsung Galaxy S8 or iPhone will make a great gift.
 

 
Or the Huawei Watch 2 can track Dad’s run or bike ride. This Watch works with your smartphone or independently, has long battery life, on screen Notifications and built in GPS. Listed price $299.98 “Wal-Mart”    
 
Macintosh HD:private:var:folders:h5:nlq9b4gs6j74mcyj8jxnmnx00000gn:T:TemporaryItems:download.jpg 
Source: Google
 
Luckily these days’ gadgets can be found for any budgets that feed the purpose.      



"There is a single light of science, and to brighten it anywhere is to brighten it everywhere." -- Isaac Asimov



