

Gadgets What are the top Tech Gifts for Father’s Day?

Huawei Watch 2 (Source: Google) There are many new tech gadgets that can save your father time and make life somewhat easier.







Lenovo’s 12” Miix 720 is a 2-in-1 laptop, with a powerful windows 10 features like facial recognition login and a Thunderbolt 3 port for fast data transfer and connecting to 4K monitors, that he could have best of both world at home or on the go.





Source: Google





This detachable device is stylish and lightweight and makes easy to accomplish any task.



Two models available that you could compare:

Processor:

Intel Corei5 -7200U Processor Intel Core i7- 7500U Processor

2.5 GHz along with 3MB 2.7 GHz and 4MB

Memory:

8.0 GB PC4-17000 DDR4 16.0 GB PC4-17000 DDR4

Hard Drive:

512GB SSD PCle 1TB SSD PCle

Both have 4Cell Li- Polymer battery, Bluetooth version of 4.1, and Lenovo AC Wireless (2x2)

Also both have the same Display Type “12.0” QHD+2880x1920 and Operating System of Windows 10 Pro 64





Source: Google



The Samsung Galaxy S8 or iPhone will make a great gift.







Or the Huawei Watch 2 can track Dad’s run or bike ride. This Watch works with your smartphone or independently, has long battery life, on screen Notifications and built in GPS. Listed price $299.98 “Wal-Mart”





Source: Google



Luckily these days’ gadgets can be found for any budgets that feed the purpose.

"There is a single light of science, and to brighten it anywhere is to brighten it everywhere." -- Isaac Asimov