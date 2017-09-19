Steven Mollenkopf, CEO Qualcomm state at Frankfurt Motor Show that we should see 5G phones and services as early as 2019.

As technology continues to evolve, new products and services arise that demand benefits of an ultra-high-speed mobile network. According to Steven Mollenkopf, the United States, South Korea, and Japan are expected to launch 5G phones and services in 2019.





Photo Source: Qualcomm

5G technology will play an important role in transforming the way we connect and interact with the world and each other. Fiber-like 5G speeds will be possible with a significantly lower-cost-per-bit.

The early speculations on the arrival of 5G where set at 2020. The new 2019 projection is fueled by consumer demand. Qualcomm Technologies conducted a comprehensive survey involving nearly 6,000 consumers from six countries. The surveyed countries were the China, Finland, France, Germany, UK, and the USA.

The study produced some very inspiring results. The study revealed that approximately 50 percent of respondents were likely to use 5G when it became available. Consumers want faster data speeds, faster response times, and more affordable mobile data plans.

In addition, consumers are will to pay 5G in their next mobile devices due to the large variety benefits which include the ability to access seamless cellular connectivity anywhere without the need to log into Wi-Fi access points.

No more limited data plans. According to the survey, that approximately close to 50 or users opt for unlimited data plans and they want it when they switch to 5G services.



Here are 5 benefits of 5G.

1. Never need to log onto public Wi-Fi.

2. Lightning-fast browsing

3. Download content 10x faster

4. Better quality video calls