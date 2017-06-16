backtop

Print

Wacom MobileStudio Pro  (Source: Wacom)
The Wacom MobileStudio Pro is a powerful mobile computer that was designed with professionals in mind.

This well-designed handheld device comes in a 13” and 16” model both of which feature extra NVIDIA Quadro graphics processors which are ideal for running processor hungry applications. You professional creative freedom is unhindered with this device.

Wacom MobileStudio Pro was built to handle serious professional applications.  You can run creative 2D, 3D and CAD applications thanks to the Intel CoreTM i7 processor and NVIDIA graphics housed inside.  Couple that with your choice of up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage and you have an excellent device for projects in SolidWorks or Adobe Premiere Pro.
 
This configuration of hardware components and software allows the MobileStudio Pro to handle complex 3D application with great ease.  Certain models of the Wacom MobileStudio Pro 16 come with an Intel RealSense 3D camera and Artec Studio 11 Ultimate scanning software to get you up and running.
MobileStudio Pro comes with the new Wacom Pro Pen 2 which has major improvements over the first Wacom Pro Pen.


Photo Source: Amazon
 
The new Wacom Pro Pen 2 features the following upgrades:
·        4x more pressure sensitivity (8192 levels)
·        4x more accurate
·        Virtually lag-free tracking
·        Support for natural tilt when holding
·        No parallax
·        No need for batteries or recharging
·         
The Wacom Pro Pen produces crisp and extremely sharp pen strokes thanks to the 4K resolution (3840 x 2160) of MobileStudio Pro 16’s screen.  You get the natural feeling of working on pen and paper thanks to the new etched glass surface.
 
Here are the SPECS:
 
  Wacom MobileStudio Pro 13 Wacom MobileStudio Pro 16
Display 13.3 inch (33.8 cm 15.6 inch (39.6 cm)
Resolution AWQHD (2560 x 1440 UHD (3840 x 2160)
Active Area 294 x 165 mm (11.6 x 6.5 in) 418 x 262 x 19 mm
(16.5 x 10.3 x 0.75 inch)
Operating System Windows 10 Home or Pro (depending on model) Windows 10 Pro
Processor 6th generation Intel® Core™ processor 6th generation Intel® Core™ processors
RAM 4 GB to 16 GB DDR 8 GB to 16 GB DDR3
Graphics Card Intel® Iris™ Graphics 55 NVIDIA® Quadro® M600M 2GB GDDR5 to NVIDIA® Quadro® M1000M 4GB GDDR5
Storage 64GB - 512GB Solid state drive (SSD 256GB - 512GB
Solid state drive (SSD)
Micro SD Slot SDXC card (uhs-ii SDXC card (uhs-ii)
Cameras Front: 5 MP HD
Back: 8 MP HD
Back: Intel RealSense™ R200 (3D scanning camera) on 512GB model		 Front: 5 MP HD
Back: 8 MP HD
Back: Intel RealSense™ R200 (3D scanning camera) on 512GB model
Speakers 2 x 1.5W  
Sensors GPS, electronic compass,
accelerometer, ambient light, gyro		 GPS, electronic compass,
accelerometer, ambient light, gyro
Advances Control 8192 levels pen pressure, tilt and multi-touch  
Wireless 802.11 ac 802.11 ac
Security Kensington® security slot for
Kensington MiniSaver™ Mobile Lock.
Fingerprint Sensor on 512GB model		 Kensington® security slot for
Kensington MiniSaver™ Mobile Lock.
Fingerprint Sensor on 512GB model
Dimension 367 x 229 x 16 mm
(14.4 x 9 x 0.6 inch)		 418 x 262 x 19 mm
(16.5 x 10.3 x 0.75 inch)
Weight 1420 g / 3.13 lbs 2200 g / 4.85 lbs
Battery
 
Battery Life		 11.4 V, Li-polymer, 52Wh
 
up to 6 hours*
Note: Battery Life Will Vary. It Depends On How The Products Are Used And Which Device Settings Are Selected.
 		 7.6 V, Li-polymer, 70 Wh
 
Up to 6 hours*
Note: Battery Life Will Vary. It Depends On How The Products Are Used And Which Device Settings Are Selected.
 

Source: Wacom




"Mac OS X is like living in a farmhouse in the country with no locks, and Windows is living in a house with bars on the windows in the bad part of town." -- Charlie Miller



Latest Blog Posts
The portable Intel Compute Card
Nenfort Golit - Jun 16, 2017, 6:28 AM
The Smallest Android Phone in the World
Nenfort Golit - Jun 15, 2017, 6:00 AM
What is the Move of Google on its Android gadgets?
DailyTech Staff - Jun 14, 2017, 7:56 AM
You Can Now Pre-order Sony Xperia XZ Premium
Nenfort Golit - Jun 14, 2017, 6:00 AM
Sony’s New E Ink Watch is now on sale in Japan.
Nenfort Golit - Jun 13, 2017, 6:14 AM
Amazon is offering a discount for prime membership.
DailyTech Staff - Jun 12, 2017, 6:00 AM
XBOX One S - Price cut to $199 ahead of the opening of Project Scorpio.
DailyTech Staff - Jun 11, 2017, 6:00 AM
Facebook Files Plans to Track Your Emotions
Elroy Bethell - Jun 10, 2017, 7:20 AM
Something big at Apple
DailyTech Staff - Jun 9, 2017, 8:15 AM
Amazon is ending its unlimited cloud storage plan.
DailyTech Staff - Jun 9, 2017, 7:01 AM
Bots you need to check out this week.
DailyTech Staff - Jun 8, 2017, 6:12 AM
Microsoft is Redesigning Skype
DailyTech Staff - Jun 7, 2017, 6:00 AM
Google Teams up with Wonder Woman
DailyTech Staff - Jun 6, 2017, 6:31 AM
Samsung Has Uploaded its Device Maintenance tool to the Google Play Store
DailyTech Staff - Jun 5, 2017, 6:33 AM
Sega is opening a VR area in its arcade in Akihabara Japan
DailyTech Staff - Jun 4, 2017, 7:03 AM
Microsoft Bring its Planner App to iOS and Android.
DailyTech Staff - Jun 3, 2017, 6:00 AM
Android founder displays new Smartphone
DailyTech Staff - Jun 2, 2017, 6:00 AM
LG V20 One of the Most Underrated Smart Phone
DailyTech Staff - Jun 1, 2017, 6:16 AM
Nest Cam IQ – The Smart Camera that can Identify People
Elroy Bethell - May 31, 2017, 8:00 AM





botimage
Copyright 2017 DailyTech LLC. - RSS Feed | Advertise | About Us | Ethics | FAQ | Terms, Conditions & Privacy Information | Kristopher Kubicki