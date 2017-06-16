|
The Wacom MobileStudio Pro is a powerful mobile computer that was designed with professionals in mind.
This well-designed handheld device comes in a 13” and 16” model both of which feature extra NVIDIA Quadro graphics processors which are ideal for running processor hungry applications. You professional creative freedom is unhindered with this device.
Wacom MobileStudio Pro (Source: Wacom)
Wacom MobileStudio Pro was built to handle serious professional applications. You can run creative 2D, 3D and CAD applications thanks to the Intel CoreTM i7 processor and NVIDIA graphics housed inside. Couple that with your choice of up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage and you have an excellent device for projects in SolidWorks or Adobe Premiere Pro.
This configuration of hardware components and software allows the MobileStudio Pro to handle complex 3D application with great ease. Certain models of the Wacom MobileStudio Pro 16 come with an Intel RealSense 3D camera and Artec Studio 11 Ultimate scanning software to get you up and running.
MobileStudio Pro comes with the new Wacom Pro Pen 2 which has major improvements over the first Wacom Pro Pen.
Photo Source: Amazon
The new Wacom Pro Pen 2 features the following upgrades:
· 4x more pressure sensitivity (8192 levels)
· 4x more accurate
· Virtually lag-free tracking
· Support for natural tilt when holding
· No parallax
· No need for batteries or recharging
·
The Wacom Pro Pen produces crisp and extremely sharp pen strokes thanks to the 4K resolution (3840 x 2160) of MobileStudio Pro 16’s screen. You get the natural feeling of working on pen and paper thanks to the new etched glass surface.
Here are the SPECS:
|
|
|
Wacom MobileStudio Pro 13
|
Wacom MobileStudio Pro 16
|
Display
|
13.3 inch (33.8 cm
|
15.6 inch (39.6 cm)
|
Resolution
|
AWQHD (2560 x 1440
|
UHD (3840 x 2160)
|
Active Area
|
294 x 165 mm (11.6 x 6.5 in)
|
418 x 262 x 19 mm
(16.5 x 10.3 x 0.75 inch)
|
Operating System
|
Windows 10 Home or Pro (depending on model)
|
Windows 10 Pro
|
Processor
|
6th generation Intel® Core™ processor
|
6th generation Intel® Core™ processors
|
RAM
|
4 GB to 16 GB DDR
|
8 GB to 16 GB DDR3
|
Graphics Card
|
Intel® Iris™ Graphics 55
|
NVIDIA® Quadro® M600M 2GB GDDR5 to NVIDIA® Quadro® M1000M 4GB GDDR5
|
Storage
|
64GB - 512GB Solid state drive (SSD
|
256GB - 512GB
Solid state drive (SSD)
|
Micro SD Slot
|
SDXC card (uhs-ii
|
SDXC card (uhs-ii)
|
Cameras
|
Front: 5 MP HD
Back: 8 MP HD
Back: Intel RealSense™ R200 (3D scanning camera) on 512GB model
|
Front: 5 MP HD
Back: 8 MP HD
Back: Intel RealSense™ R200 (3D scanning camera) on 512GB model
|
Speakers
|
2 x 1.5W
|
|
Sensors
|
GPS, electronic compass,
accelerometer, ambient light, gyro
|
GPS, electronic compass,
accelerometer, ambient light, gyro
|
Advances Control
|
8192 levels pen pressure, tilt and multi-touch
|
|
Wireless
|
802.11 ac
|
802.11 ac
|
Security
|
Kensington® security slot for
Kensington MiniSaver™ Mobile Lock.
Fingerprint Sensor on 512GB model
|
Kensington® security slot for
Kensington MiniSaver™ Mobile Lock.
Fingerprint Sensor on 512GB model
|
Dimension
|
367 x 229 x 16 mm
(14.4 x 9 x 0.6 inch)
|
418 x 262 x 19 mm
(16.5 x 10.3 x 0.75 inch)
|
Weight
|
1420 g / 3.13 lbs
|
2200 g / 4.85 lbs
|
Battery
Battery Life
|
11.4 V, Li-polymer, 52Wh
up to 6 hours*
Note: Battery Life Will Vary. It Depends On How The Products Are Used And Which Device Settings Are Selected.
|
7.6 V, Li-polymer, 70 Wh
Up to 6 hours*
Note: Battery Life Will Vary. It Depends On How The Products Are Used And Which Device Settings Are Selected.
Source: Wacom
|
