

Wacom MobileStudio Pro – Powerful Mobile Pen Computer with Wacom Pro Pen 2

Wacom MobileStudio Pro (Source: Wacom) The Wacom MobileStudio Pro is a powerful mobile computer that was designed with professionals in mind.







Wacom MobileStudio Pro was built to handle serious professional applications. You can run creative 2D, 3D and CAD applications thanks to the Intel CoreTM i7 processor and NVIDIA graphics housed inside. Couple that with your choice of up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage and you have an excellent device for projects in SolidWorks or Adobe Premiere Pro.



This configuration of hardware components and software allows the MobileStudio Pro to handle complex 3D application with great ease. Certain models of the Wacom MobileStudio Pro 16 come with an Intel RealSense 3D camera and Artec Studio 11 Ultimate scanning software to get you up and running.

MobileStudio Pro comes with the new Wacom Pro Pen 2 which has major improvements over the first Wacom Pro Pen.





The new Wacom Pro Pen 2 features the following upgrades:

· 4x more pressure sensitivity (8192 levels)

· 4x more accurate

· Virtually lag-free tracking

· Support for natural tilt when holding

· No parallax

· No need for batteries or recharging

The Wacom Pro Pen produces crisp and extremely sharp pen strokes thanks to the 4K resolution (3840 x 2160) of MobileStudio Pro 16’s screen. You get the natural feeling of working on pen and paper thanks to the new etched glass surface.



Here are the SPECS:

Wacom MobileStudio Pro 13 Wacom MobileStudio Pro 16 Display 13.3 inch (33.8 cm 15.6 inch (39.6 cm) Resolution AWQHD (2560 x 1440 UHD (3840 x 2160) Active Area 294 x 165 mm (11.6 x 6.5 in) 418 x 262 x 19 mm

(16.5 x 10.3 x 0.75 inch) Operating System Windows 10 Home or Pro (depending on model) Windows 10 Pro Processor 6th generation Intel® Core™ processor 6th generation Intel® Core™ processors RAM 4 GB to 16 GB DDR 8 GB to 16 GB DDR3 Graphics Card Intel® Iris™ Graphics 55 NVIDIA® Quadro® M600M 2GB GDDR5 to NVIDIA® Quadro® M1000M 4GB GDDR5 Storage 64GB - 512GB Solid state drive (SSD 256GB - 512GB

Solid state drive (SSD) Micro SD Slot SDXC card (uhs-ii SDXC card (uhs-ii) Cameras Front: 5 MP HD

Back: 8 MP HD

Back: Intel RealSense™ R200 (3D scanning camera) on 512GB model Front: 5 MP HD

Back: 8 MP HD

Back: Intel RealSense™ R200 (3D scanning camera) on 512GB model Speakers 2 x 1.5W Sensors GPS, electronic compass,

accelerometer, ambient light, gyro GPS, electronic compass,

accelerometer, ambient light, gyro Advances Control 8192 levels pen pressure, tilt and multi-touch Wireless 802.11 ac 802.11 ac Security Kensington® security slot for

Kensington MiniSaver™ Mobile Lock.

Fingerprint Sensor on 512GB model Kensington® security slot for

Kensington MiniSaver™ Mobile Lock.

Fingerprint Sensor on 512GB model Dimension 367 x 229 x 16 mm

(14.4 x 9 x 0.6 inch) 418 x 262 x 19 mm

(16.5 x 10.3 x 0.75 inch) Weight 1420 g / 3.13 lbs 2200 g / 4.85 lbs Battery



Battery Life 11.4 V, Li-polymer, 52Wh



up to 6 hours*

Note: Battery Life Will Vary. It Depends On How The Products Are Used And Which Device Settings Are Selected.

7.6 V, Li-polymer, 70 Wh



Up to 6 hours*

Note: Battery Life Will Vary. It Depends On How The Products Are Used And Which Device Settings Are Selected.

