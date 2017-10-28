|
The Vivo Xplay 7 has one the thinnest bezel display currently available.
New leaks of the Vivo Xplay 7 by a Chinese tipster at Weibo show the handheld device will have and almost completely bezel-less display. In fact, there is only an extremely thin edge on the display. Also noticeable on the display is the image of a fingerprint scanner.
Rumors suggest that the Vivo Xplay 7 will also come with dual Sony IMX401 sensors with OIS and Optical Zoom.
The processing on this smartphone will be accomplished by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor coupled with 8GB of RAM with 128GB or 256GB storage options.
We expect to see the Android 8.0 (Oreo) for the smartphone’s operating system, but other rumors say it may be the Android 7.1 (Nougat).
This phone also has a non-removeable Li-Ion battery that is capable of fast charging to get you back up and running quickly. There is a convenient reversible USB Type-C1.0 connector for charging and you still get the 3.5mm jack.
Here are the SPECS:
|
Vivo Xplay 7
|
Processor
|
Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Processor
Octa-core (4x2.35 GHz Kryo & 4x1.9 GHz Kryo)
|
Operating System
|
Android 8.0 (OREO)
|
Display
|
Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors
6.0 inches, 92.9 cm2
1080 x 2160 pixels, 18:9 ratio (~402 ppi density)
|
Graphics
|
Adreno 540
|
Camera
|
Front camera will feature 8 Mp Sensor
Rear Dual Sony Camera with 12 Mp sensors with Led Flash
|
Memory
|
8GB of RAM
|
Storage
|
128GB or 256GB storage
|
Battery
|
Non-removable Li-Ion battery
|
Connectivity
|
Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot
|
Ports
|
Type-C 1.0 reversible connector
|
Special Features
|
Fingerprint (front-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
|
Colors
|
Pink, Black and Gold Colors
