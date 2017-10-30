|
The Vivo X20 and Vivo X20 Plus were recently launched in China and provide some of the most sort after smartphone features.
These exciting new smartphones feature Full View displays with an aspect ratio of 18:9 and dual camera setup at the back.
The rear dual camera on both X20 and X20 Plus features a 12-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture and a secondary 5-megapixel sensor. The front camera on the handsets is a 12-megapixel shooter with f/2.0 for taking selfies.
Vivo X20 and X20 Plus handsets come with Full View Super AMOLED displays with full-HD+ (1080x2160 pixels) resolution. The display size on the X20 is 6.01-inch and 6.43-inch on the X20 Plus.
The X20 houses a 3245mAh battery while the Plus variant comes with a larger 3905mAh battery.
Both Vivo models are dual-SIM smartphones that run FunTouch OS based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat out of the box. And both are powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 660 SoC (with four cores clocked at 2.2GHz and the other four clocked at 1.8GHz) coupled with 4GB of RAM.
These new Vivo smartphones feature 64GB of built-in storage. There is a microSD card slot which allows for expansion up to 256GB.
Here are the SPECS:
|
_ Vivo X20
|
Processor
|
Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 Octa-Core MSM8956
(4x2.2 GHz Kryo 260 & 4x1.8 GHz Kryo 260)
|
Operating System
|
Android V 7.1.1 (Nougat)
|
Display
|
Full HD Definition, Capacitive multi-touch
Resolution 2160 x 1080
Aspect Ratio – 18:9
Funtouch 3.2
|
Camera
|
Dual Rear Camera - 12 MP sensor and 5 MP sensors for face
Laser auto focus
Dual LED Flash
Front Camera – 12MP sensor with soft flash
|
Memory
|
4 GB
256 GB expandable with Micro SD Card
|
Storage
|
64 GB
|
Battery
|
3250 mAh Li-ion battery
|
Connectivity
|
Standard WiFi (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Bluetooth v 5.0
|
Ports
|
microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|
Special Features
|
Rear Fingerprint, Proximity, Gyro, Ambient light sensor, compass
|
Dimensions (W x D x H)
|
155.9 x 75.2 x 7.2 mm (6.14 x 2.96 x 0.28 in)
|
Weight
|
159 g (5.61 oz)
|
Colors
|
Rose Gold, Black, Gold, Matte Black, Blue
"Paying an extra $500 for a computer in this environment -- same piece of hardware -- paying $500 more to get a logo on it? I think that's a more challenging proposition for the average person than it used to be." -- Steve Ballmer
|
Most Popular ArticlesApple now offers warranty on unlocked iPhones
October 25, 2017, 6:20 AM
Guardzilla 360 – The All-In-One Home Security System
October 24, 2017, 7:25 AM
Google phone hit by ‘burn in’ problems
October 24, 2017, 6:15 AM
Apple may discontinue this iPhone model
October 23, 2017, 7:35 AM
FM Radio – Most smartphones are ready for it.
October 15, 2017, 7:55 AM