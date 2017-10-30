backtop

Gadgets Vivo X20 – Now available in new Blue Color
Elroy Bethell - October 30, 2017 7:50 AM
Print
The Vivo X20 and Vivo X20 Plus were recently launched in China and provide some of the most sort after smartphone features.

These exciting new smartphones feature Full View displays with an aspect ratio of 18:9 and dual camera setup at the back.



The rear dual camera on both X20 and X20 Plus features a 12-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture and a secondary 5-megapixel sensor. The front camera on the handsets is a 12-megapixel shooter with f/2.0 for taking selfies.

Vivo X20 and X20 Plus handsets come with Full View Super AMOLED displays with full-HD+ (1080x2160 pixels) resolution. The display size on the X20 is 6.01-inch and 6.43-inch on the X20 Plus.

The X20 houses a 3245mAh battery while the Plus variant comes with a larger 3905mAh battery.

Both Vivo models are dual-SIM smartphones that run FunTouch OS based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat out of the box. And both are powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 660 SoC (with four cores clocked at 2.2GHz and the other four clocked at 1.8GHz) coupled with 4GB of RAM.

These new Vivo smartphones feature 64GB of built-in storage. There is a microSD card slot which allows for expansion up to 256GB.

Here are the SPECS:
_ Vivo X20
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 Octa-Core MSM8956
(4x2.2 GHz Kryo 260 & 4x1.8 GHz Kryo 260)
Operating System Android V 7.1.1 (Nougat)
Display Full HD Definition, Capacitive multi-touch
Resolution 2160 x 1080
Aspect Ratio – 18:9
Funtouch 3.2
Camera Dual Rear Camera - 12 MP sensor and 5 MP sensors for face
Laser auto focus
Dual LED Flash
 
Front Camera – 12MP sensor with soft flash
Memory 4 GB
256 GB expandable with Micro SD Card
Storage 64 GB
Battery 3250 mAh Li-ion battery
Connectivity Standard WiFi (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Bluetooth v 5.0
Ports microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
Special Features Rear Fingerprint, Proximity, Gyro, Ambient light sensor, compass
Dimensions (W x D x H) 155.9 x 75.2 x 7.2 mm (6.14 x 2.96 x 0.28 in)
Weight 159 g (5.61 oz)
Colors Rose Gold, Black, Gold, Matte Black, Blue
 



"Paying an extra $500 for a computer in this environment -- same piece of hardware -- paying $500 more to get a logo on it? I think that's a more challenging proposition for the average person than it used to be." -- Steve Ballmer



Latest Blog Posts
Google CEO Sundar Pichai just promised to fix this Android emoji
Saimin Nidarson - Oct 30, 2017, 6:45 AM
2017 Chemical and Biological Defense Science & Technology Conference
Saimin Nidarson - Oct 30, 2017, 6:40 AM
Hackers can attack your vacuum cleaner and spy on you.
Elroy Bethell - Oct 29, 2017, 9:00 AM
Study finds, Tropical forests are reducing carbon emissions from tropical deforestation by a third and SLOWING the rate of global warming
Saimin Nidarson - Oct 28, 2017, 6:40 AM
Facebook denies ‘listening to conversations
Saimin Nidarson - Oct 28, 2017, 6:40 AM
Google is flying high now, but regulatory threats may effect
Saimin Nidarson - Oct 27, 2017, 6:35 AM
Heart Surgery survival chances ‘better in the afternoon’
Saimin Nidarson - Oct 27, 2017, 6:32 AM
WhatsApp and Facebook to Face EU data taskforce
Saimin Nidarson - Oct 26, 2017, 1:20 PM
‘Incredible’ editing of life’s building blocks
Saimin Nidarson - Oct 26, 2017, 6:35 AM
Twitter promises more ad transparency
Saimin Nidarson - Oct 25, 2017, 6:10 AM
Google may take Apple’s footstep and launch three smartphones in 2018.
Saimin Nidarson - Oct 25, 2017, 6:00 AM
Apple acquires New Zealand–based wireless charging firm PowerbyProxi
Saimin Nidarson - Oct 25, 2017, 5:50 AM
Excitement over Apple iPhone X higher than demand
Saimin Nidarson - Oct 24, 2017, 6:45 AM
Astrolabe: Shipwreck find ‘earliest navigation tool’
Saimin Nidarson - Oct 24, 2017, 6:35 AM
Facebook planning to change News Feed
Saimin Nidarson - Oct 24, 2017, 6:30 AM





botimage
Copyright 2017 DailyTech LLC. - RSS Feed | Advertise | About Us | Ethics | FAQ | Terms, Conditions & Privacy Information | Kristopher Kubicki