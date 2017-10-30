

Gadgets Vivo X20 – Now available in new Blue Color

-

The rear dual camera on both X20 and X20 Plus features a 12-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture and a secondary 5-megapixel sensor. The front camera on the handsets is a 12-megapixel shooter with f/2.0 for taking selfies.



Vivo X20 and X20 Plus handsets come with Full View Super AMOLED displays with full-HD+ (1080x2160 pixels) resolution. The display size on the X20 is 6.01-inch and 6.43-inch on the X20 Plus.



The X20 houses a 3245mAh battery while the Plus variant comes with a larger 3905mAh battery.



Both Vivo models are dual-SIM smartphones that run FunTouch OS based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat out of the box. And both are powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 660 SoC (with four cores clocked at 2.2GHz and the other four clocked at 1.8GHz) coupled with 4GB of RAM.



These new Vivo smartphones feature 64GB of built-in storage. There is a microSD card slot which allows for expansion up to 256GB.



Here are the SPECS:

_ Vivo X20 Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 Octa-Core MSM8956

(4x2.2 GHz Kryo 260 & 4x1.8 GHz Kryo 260) Operating System Android V 7.1.1 (Nougat) Display Full HD Definition, Capacitive multi-touch

Resolution 2160 x 1080

Aspect Ratio – 18:9

Funtouch 3.2 Camera Dual Rear Camera - 12 MP sensor and 5 MP sensors for face

Laser auto focus

Dual LED Flash



Front Camera – 12MP sensor with soft flash Memory 4 GB

256 GB expandable with Micro SD Card Storage 64 GB Battery 3250 mAh Li-ion battery Connectivity Standard WiFi (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)

Bluetooth v 5.0 Ports microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go Special Features Rear Fingerprint, Proximity, Gyro, Ambient light sensor, compass Dimensions (W x D x H) 155.9 x 75.2 x 7.2 mm (6.14 x 2.96 x 0.28 in) Weight 159 g (5.61 oz) Colors Rose Gold, Black, Gold, Matte Black, Blue





