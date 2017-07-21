Velocity Raptor Z95

Raptor Z95 is a gaming desktop through and through. It features the new Core i7 Extreme Edition processor and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 graphics card, which when coupled together produce the top-notch performance gamers need.

The Raptor Z95 is fortified with the latest high-end parts that include an overclocked 4.2GHz Core i7-6850K (Broadwell-E) processor, an 8GB Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 graphics card, 32GB of memory, and a 750-watt power supply.

This combination of high-end hardware requires a very good cooler system. Z95 is keep cool thanks to Velocity’s well planned airflow system that includes a bottom fan that funnels air toward the graphics card and a Corsair Hydro H100 liquid CPU cooler. The cooler's radiator is positioned over the motherboard which facilitates cooling efficiency and space saving.





Photo Source: Amazon



The Raptor Z95 features plenty of ports and a smooth, modest design that's easy to maintain and upgrade. The unit uses Velocity Micro's GX4 case, an ATX chassis that provides the smooth fresh look. The tower casing is made of black brushed aluminum. At first glance, your eyes immediately scan the only lighting that comes from blue LED lights illuminating the top and side fans, the power button, and logo.

The tower’s internals are neatly arranged providing an unencumbered working area for easy access to components for upgrades and maintenance.



Velocity Micro computers are highly configuration and backed by a company that is 100% based in the USA.





Here are the SPECS: