The upcoming LG V30 reported to get an OLED screen upgrade from the standard LCD display.

Everyone is making strides in jumping on the OLED bandwagon which was pretty much controlled by Samsung in recent years. In fact, Samsung uses OLED in close to 70 percent of it smartphones and it display-making unit Samsung Display dominates more than 95 percent of the mobile OLED market.





Apple is on board and receiving OLED screen solely from Samsung. Apple OLED smartphones are highly anticipated to be released this year.



The LG V30 is slated to have the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 coupled with the Adreno 540 GPU. Snapdragon 835 will run at 2.45 GHz providing smooth operating power for all your needs.

For storage, the V30 brings 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The V30 has support for up to 2TBs of expandable storage. That is a plenty of space for a whole lot of selfies, videos and apps.

The V30 camera is rumored to be a dual primary camera featuring 21MP and dual secondary camera featuring 13MP. You actually have double dual cameras to capture those all-important memorable moments.

All of the power requires a good battery and the LG V30 comes with a 440 mAh battery support this feature rich device. Running out of juice is quickly resolved thanks to LG's Quick Charge 4.0 fast charging technology.





Here are the SPECS: