The upcoming LG V30 reported to get an OLED screen upgrade from the standard LCD display.

Everyone is making strides in jumping on the OLED bandwagon which was pretty much controlled by Samsung in recent years. In fact, Samsung uses OLED in close to 70 percent of it smartphones and it display-making unit Samsung Display dominates more than 95 percent of the mobile OLED market.



Apple is on board and receiving OLED screen solely from Samsung. Apple OLED smartphones are highly anticipated to be released this year.
 

The LG V30 is slated to have the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 coupled with the Adreno 540 GPU. Snapdragon 835 will run at 2.45 GHz providing smooth operating power for all your needs.

For storage, the V30 brings 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The V30 has support for up to 2TBs of expandable storage. That is a plenty of space for a whole lot of selfies, videos and apps.

The V30 camera is rumored to be a dual primary camera featuring 21MP and dual secondary camera featuring 13MP. You actually have double dual cameras to capture those all-important memorable moments.

All of the power requires a good battery and the LG V30 comes with a 440 mAh battery support this feature rich device. Running out of juice is quickly resolved thanks to LG's Quick Charge 4.0 fast charging technology.


Here are the SPECS:

LG V30

Display

5.7” Quad HD Display

Resolution

2560 x 1440 pixels

Pixel density - 513ppi

Protection

Corning Gorilla Glass 5

Processor

Qualcomm Snapdragon 835

64-Bit (8x Qualcomm Kryo 280 CPU)

GPU

Adreno 540

RAM

6GB LPDDR4

Operating System

Android 7.1.1 Nougat

Internal Storage

128GB UFS 2.1

SC Card

Supported upo to 2TB

Primary Camera

21MP Dual Camera

Secondary Camera

13MP Dual Camera

SIM

Single SIM (Nano-SIM) or Dual SIM 2nd SIM Hybrid

(Nan0-SIM, dual stand-by)

Battery

4400mAh

Sensors

Proximity Sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Ambient Light, Gyro, Fingerprint, Hall Effect, Color Spectrum Sensor

 

 



