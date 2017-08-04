

Hardware Top 3 Motherboards

-

Print Recipient E-mail Sender E-mail

ASUS ROG MAXIMUS IX HERO (Source: ASUS) Here are the top three best motherboards recommendations as of now.









Photo source: Amazon



GIGABYTE AORUS Z270X GAMING 9 Price: $ 577 (estimate)

The Aorus Z270X-Gaming 9 pushes Intel’s latest mainstream platform beyond its basic limits of connectivity, appealing to ultimate system building fanatics as well as component reviewers. Here are the pros: 8 high capacity fan outputs with auto detection and manual PWM/Voltage selection, EK hybrid chipset water block equally effective with cross-draft CPU coolers, and a 3- and 4-way SLI. Cons: it is expensive, light performance impact for additional onboard components, small energy penalty for additional onboard components, port resource sharing despite additional switches





Photo source: ASUS



ASUS ROG MAXIMUS IX HERO Price: $ 195 (estimate)

Over clockers who are willing to look past a minor features-to-price insufficiency may be rewarded with an overclocking victory in the ROG Maximus IX Hero. Here are the pros: Excellent basic overclocking, various additional features for advanced overclocking, eight 4 pin fan headers, supports next-gen USB 3.1 front-panel connections plus a breakout header for a four-fan adapter. Cons: its immense price to features ratio.





Photo source: Amazon



BIOSTAR RACING Z270GT9 Price: $ 329 (estimate)

Anyone who wants Intel’s high-end X550AT 10GbE controller and does not undervalue the included 600P 256GB SSD can find dependable value in the Racing-series Z270GT9 from Biostar. Here are the pros: includes high-end X550AT 10GbE networking, comes with bonus Intel 600P 256GB M.2 Drive, Second Gigabyte Network Controller which is also used Intel for teaming, extreme flexibility of six x16 slots providing 8-4-8-4-4-4 lane connections, full package costs less than the combination of its 10GbE network controller and 256GB SSD. Cons: Three of the four-lane slots steal storage connections, trivial firmware bug exposed when using our alternative M.2 SSD as a system drive.

Creating one’s own PC is a beneficial experience for anyone interested in computers, specifically considering it’s the easiest it has ever been. On account of online resources like PCPartPicker, awareness of which components merge together perfectly was once a concern of the past. Motherboards in general precisely determine's the compatibility and upgradeability of one’s PC. On the other hand, one will want to purchase only the best motherboard if one plans on anticipating on future developments. The outstanding motherboards essentially support SLI configurations with up to four graphics cards. So here are the top 3 motherboards.Photo source: AmazonGIGABYTE AORUS Z270X GAMING 9 Price: $ 577 (estimate)The Aorus Z270X-Gaming 9 pushes Intel’s latest mainstream platform beyond its basic limits of connectivity, appealing to ultimate system building fanatics as well as component reviewers. Here are the pros: 8 high capacity fan outputs with auto detection and manual PWM/Voltage selection, EK hybrid chipset water block equally effective with cross-draft CPU coolers, and a 3- and 4-way SLI. Cons: it is expensive, light performance impact for additional onboard components, small energy penalty for additional onboard components, port resource sharing despite additional switchesPhoto source: ASUSASUS ROG MAXIMUS IX HERO Price: $ 195 (estimate)Over clockers who are willing to look past a minor features-to-price insufficiency may be rewarded with an overclocking victory in the ROG Maximus IX Hero. Here are the pros: Excellent basic overclocking, various additional features for advanced overclocking, eight 4 pin fan headers, supports next-gen USB 3.1 front-panel connections plus a breakout header for a four-fan adapter. Cons: its immense price to features ratio.Photo source: AmazonBIOSTAR RACING Z270GT9 Price: $ 329 (estimate)Anyone who wants Intel’s high-end X550AT 10GbE controller and does not undervalue the included 600P 256GB SSD can find dependable value in the Racing-series Z270GT9 from Biostar. Here are the pros: includes high-end X550AT 10GbE networking, comes with bonus Intel 600P 256GB M.2 Drive, Second Gigabyte Network Controller which is also used Intel for teaming, extreme flexibility of six x16 slots providing 8-4-8-4-4-4 lane connections, full package costs less than the combination of its 10GbE network controller and 256GB SSD. Cons: Three of the four-lane slots steal storage connections, trivial firmware bug exposed when using our alternative M.2 SSD as a system drive. Sources: Asus, Amazon





"Can anyone tell me what MobileMe is supposed to do?... So why the f*** doesn't it do that?" -- Steve Jobs