Titan Xp vs GTX 1080 Ti

Over the past year NVIDIA released several amazing graphics cards built on its revolutionary Pascal architecture.
Although, Titan X, which was released exactly a year ago, is quite powerful, NVIDIA’s new cards, GTX 1080 Ti and more recent Titan Xp are way surpassing Titan X’s performance.
Titan Xp has 1MB extra VRAM than 1080Ti. Considering that Titan Xp is built for creative professional that difference could be decisive for those who use it for creative applications like artificial intelligence or VR. Titan Xp has more CUDA cores than 1080 Ti, 3840 vs 3584. Titan Xp has also more TFLOPS, 12 comparing to 11.4 of 1080 Ti. Both cards are VR and SLI (scalable link interface) ready, but many gamers would probably not need anywhere near that much power. In terms of physical dimensions both cards are identical.
Photo Source: nvidia.com
Yesterday, NVIDIA also released a driver update for Titan Xp and Titan X graphics cards that delivers 3x better performance in applications. This driver can be downloaded from NVIDIA’s website.
Overall, Titan Xp has better specifications and performance than GTX 1080 Ti, but is also quite expensive. It costs $500 more. Many gamers would probably not realize performance difference between two cards and both cards could handle any game available on the market well. However, for some creative professionals the price difference might be justifiable considering difference in performance.
Specs
Titan X
|
Titan Xp
|
GTX 1080 Ti
GPU
|
GP 102-400
|
GP 102-450
|
GP 102-350-K1
Architecture
|
Pascal
|
Pascal
|
Pascal
NVIDIA CUDA Cores
|
3584
|
3840
|
3584
Base Clock (MHz)
|
1417
|
1481
|
1481
Boost Clock (MHz)
|
1531
|
1582
|
1582
Calculating Power
|
11 TFLOPs
|
12 TFLOPs
|
11.4 TFLOPs
Transistors (billions)
|
12
|
12
|
12
Memory Type
|
12 GB GDDR5X
|
12 GB GDDR5X
|
11 GB GDDR5X
Memory Speed
|
10 Gbps
|
11.4 Gbps
|
11 Gbps
Memory Interface
|
384-bit
|
384-bit
|
352-bit
Memory Bandwidth (GB/sec)
|
480
|
547.7
|
484
Price
|
~$800
|
$1200
|
$699
