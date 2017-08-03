

Hardware Titan Xp vs GTX 1080 Ti

Titan Xp has 1MB extra VRAM than 1080Ti. Considering that Titan Xp is built for creative professional that difference could be decisive for those who use it for creative applications like artificial intelligence or VR. Titan Xp has more CUDA cores than 1080 Ti, 3840 vs 3584. Titan Xp has also more TFLOPS, 12 comparing to 11.4 of 1080 Ti. Both cards are VR and SLI (scalable link interface) ready, but many gamers would probably not need anywhere near that much power. In terms of physical dimensions both cards are identical.





Photo Source: nvidia.com



Yesterday, NVIDIA also released a driver update for Titan Xp and Titan X graphics cards that delivers 3x better performance in applications. This driver can be downloaded from NVIDIA’s website.

Overall, Titan Xp has better specifications and performance than GTX 1080 Ti, but is also quite expensive. It costs $500 more. Many gamers would probably not realize performance difference between two cards and both cards could handle any game available on the market well. However, for some creative professionals the price difference might be justifiable considering difference in performance. Specs

Titan X Titan Xp GTX 1080 Ti GPU GP 102-400 GP 102-450 GP 102-350-K1 Architecture Pascal Pascal Pascal NVIDIA CUDA Cores 3584 3840 3584 Base Clock (MHz) 1417 1481 1481 Boost Clock (MHz) 1531 1582 1582 Calculating Power 11 TFLOPs 12 TFLOPs 11.4 TFLOPs Transistors (billions) 12 12 12 Memory Type 12 GB GDDR5X 12 GB GDDR5X 11 GB GDDR5X Memory Speed 10 Gbps 11.4 Gbps 11 Gbps Memory Interface 384-bit 384-bit 352-bit Memory Bandwidth (GB/sec) 480 547.7 484 Price ~$800 $1200 $699

