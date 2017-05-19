|
The ThinkPad X1 Carbon is a durable laptop that is thin, lightweight and loaded with features that make it ideal for travel or stationary work and play.
ThinkPad X1 Carbon is Lenovo’s lightest, thinnest and most powerful Carbon Ultrabook to date. X1 Carbon’s new dimensions make it easy to manage, storage and carry around during your busy day. The 14-inch Quad-HD display fits miraculously into a 13-inch chassis making this model 8% smaller than previous Carbons. It weighs in at just 2.49lbs adding ease of use and portability.
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon (Source: Lenovo)
Photo Source: Lenovo
This laptop has successfully met 12 military-grade requirements and passed more than 200 durability tests. The X1 is fortified with four layers of carbon-fiber and a magnesium alloy roll-cage that provide protection potential drop and bumps hazards and spilt fluids.
You get a more than a full days’ worth of usage thanks to a X1 Carbon’s battery life of 15.5 hours. Most serious laptops have a quick charging feature and this laptop is no exception. X1’s rapid charging technology only takes one hour to provide 80% battery power.
Photo Source: Lenovo
Enjoy the benefits of USB-C with Intel’s Thunderbolt 3. Thunderbolt 3 brings lightning-fast speeds of up to 40Gbps. This translates into four times the data and twice the video bandwidth of other ports. Thunderbolt 3 also provides power to charge your devices via the USB-C port.
Here are the SPECS:
|
Lenovo X1 Carbon
|
Processor
|
Up to Intel® Core™ i7-7600U Processor (4MB Cache, up to 3.90GHz)
|
Operating System
|
Windows 10 Home
Windows 10 Pro – Lenovo recommends Windows 10 Pro
|
Display
|
14.0" FHD (1920 x 1080) IPS Anti-Glare Non-Touch
|
Graphics
|
Up to Intel® HD Graphics 620
|
Camera
|
HD 720p
|
Memory
|
Up to 16GB LPDDR3 1866MHz
|
Storage
|
Up to 1TB SSD PCIe OPAL2.0
|
Battery
|
Up to 15.5 hours
(Based on testing with MobileMark 2014. Battery life varies significantly with settings, usage, & other factors.)
|
Audio
|
Dolby® Audio™ Premium
|
Security
|
dTPM 2.0
Touch fingerprint reader
|
Ports
|
2 Intel® Thunderbolt™ 3
2 USB 3.0
HDMI
Native RJ45
MicroSD
MicroSIM
|
Connectivity
|
WWAN: Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ X7 LTE-A
WLAN: Intel® Dual-Band Wireless-AC 8265 (2x2) AC + Bluetooth® 4.1 vPro™
|
Dimensions (W x D x H)
|
12.7" x 8.5" x 0.6" / 323.5 mm x 217.1 mm x 15.95 mm
|
Weight
|
Starting at 2.49 lbs / 1.39 kg
|
