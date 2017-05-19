

Gadgets ThinkPad X1 Carbon (5th Gen) – Carbon Tough, Ultralight Travel & Coming in June

-

Print Recipient E-mail Sender E-mail

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon (Source: Lenovo) The ThinkPad X1 Carbon is a durable laptop that is thin, lightweight and loaded with features that make it ideal for travel or stationary work and play.









Photo Source: Lenovo



This laptop has successfully met 12 military-grade requirements and passed more than 200 durability tests. The X1 is fortified with four layers of carbon-fiber and a magnesium alloy roll-cage that provide protection potential drop and bumps hazards and spilt fluids.



You get a more than a full days’ worth of usage thanks to a X1 Carbon’s battery life of 15.5 hours. Most serious laptops have a quick charging feature and this laptop is no exception. X1’s rapid charging technology only takes one hour to provide 80% battery power.



Photo Source: Lenovo



Enjoy the benefits of USB-C with Intel’s Thunderbolt 3. Thunderbolt 3 brings lightning-fast speeds of up to 40Gbps. This translates into four times the data and twice the video bandwidth of other ports. Thunderbolt 3 also provides power to charge your devices via the USB-C port.



Here are the SPECS:

Lenovo X1 Carbon Processor Up to Intel ® Core ™ i7-7600U Processor (4MB Cache, up to 3.90GHz) Operating System Windows 10 Home

Windows 10 Pro – Lenovo recommends Windows 10 Pro Display 14.0" FHD (1920 x 1080) IPS Anti-Glare Non-Touch Graphics Up to Intel ® HD Graphics 620 Camera HD 720p Memory Up to 16GB LPDDR3 1866MHz Storage Up to 1TB SSD PCIe OPAL2.0 Battery Up to 15.5 hours

(Based on testing with MobileMark 2014. Battery life varies significantly with settings, usage, & other factors.) Audio Dolby ® Audio ™ Premium Security dTPM 2.0

Touch fingerprint reader Ports 2 Intel ® Thunderbolt ™ 3

2 USB 3.0

HDMI

Native RJ45

MicroSD

MicroSIM Connectivity WWAN: Qualcomm ® Snapdragon ™ X7 LTE-A

WLAN: Intel ® Dual-Band Wireless-AC 8265 (2x2) AC + Bluetooth ® 4.1 vPro ™ Dimensions (W x D x H) 12.7" x 8.5" x 0.6" / 323.5 mm x 217.1 mm x 15.95 mm Weight Starting at 2.49 lbs / 1.39 kg

ThinkPad X1 Carbon is Lenovo’s lightest, thinnest and most powerful Carbon Ultrabook to date. X1 Carbon’s new dimensions make it easy to manage, storage and carry around during your busy day. The 14-inch Quad-HD display fits miraculously into a 13-inch chassis making this model 8% smaller than previous Carbons. It weighs in at just 2.49lbs adding ease of use and portability.Photo Source: LenovoThis laptop has successfully met 12 military-grade requirements and passed more than 200 durability tests. The X1 is fortified with four layers of carbon-fiber and a magnesium alloy roll-cage that provide protection potential drop and bumps hazards and spilt fluids.You get a more than a full days’ worth of usage thanks to a X1 Carbon’s battery life of 15.5 hours. Most serious laptops have a quick charging feature and this laptop is no exception. X1’s rapid charging technology only takes one hour to provide 80% battery power.Photo Source: LenovoEnjoy the benefits of USB-C with Intel’s Thunderbolt 3. Thunderbolt 3 brings lightning-fast speeds of up to 40Gbps. This translates into four times the data and twice the video bandwidth of other ports. Thunderbolt 3 also provides power to charge your devices via the USB-C port.Here are the SPECS:





"I'm an Internet expert too. It's all right to wire the industrial zone only, but there are many problems if other regions of the North are wired." -- North Korean Supreme Commander Kim Jong-il