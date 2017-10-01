

Hardware The new 4K Razer Blade Pro – World’s first laptop gain THX Certification.

-

Print Recipient E-mail Sender E-mail The New Razer Blade is a pack with enough high-tech to make you king of the gaming arena.







Photo Source: Razer



NVIDIA GeForce GTX 10 Series GPUs is the latest generation of graphics cards that provides up to 3x the performance and power efficiency of previous-gen GPUs. The Full HD model of the Blade Pro features the GeForce GTX 1060 GPU, delivering amazing framerates for gaming and powerful processing for popular Adobe creative apps.



The 4K Razer Blade Pro model is driven by the GeForce GTX 1080 GPU, the most powerful graphics you can get in a laptop today. You can now play your game at ultra-settings and in 4K resolution.







Photo Source: Razer



Memory is not a problem thanks to the best-in-class performance with 32GB of DDR4 dual-channel memory at 2667Mhz, providing the performance to handle multiple tasks. You can boot and load games and applications in a matter of seconds with blazing fast dual PCIe SSDs configured in RAID 0, with capacities up to 2TB. Transfer data at incredible speeds, up to 40 Gbps, with the versatile USB-C Thunderbolt 3 port.









Photo Source: Razer



Razer Blade is designed to be lightweight and powerful thanks to its extremely thin out shell that has been cut from CNC aluminum. This laptop is ultra-thin (0.88") with an ultra-low-profile mechanical keyboard powered by Chroma NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 (6GB).



Here are the SPECS:

Razer Blade Pro – 17.3-inch 4K Display

14-inch IPS HD Matt 16:9 Ratio, 1920 x 1080

14-inch IGZO QHD+ 16:9 Ratio, 3200 x 1800 Operating System Windows 10 (64-Bit) Processor

Processor Speed Overclocked Quad-Core 7th Gen Intel® Core™ i7-7820HK Processor with Hyper-Threading 2.9GHz / 3.9GHz / 4.3GHz (Base / Turbo / Overclock) RAM 32GB dual-channel memory (DDR4, 2667MHz), fixed Storage 512GB SSD RAID 0 (2x 256GB PCIe M.2)

1TB SSD RAID 0 (2x 512GB PCIe M.2)

2TB SSD RAID 0 (2x 1TB PCIe M.2) Graphics

NVIDIA GeForce GT 1060 (6GB GDDR5 VRAM) Audio Built-in stereo speakers

Built-in array microphone

3.5mm combo audio port

Dolby® Digital Plus Home Theater Edition

7.1 Codec support Input & Output Built-in webcam (2.0MP)

Multimedia keys with scroll wheel

Multi-touch touchpad

SDXC card reader

Thunderbolt™ 3 (USB-C™)

USB 3.0 port x 3 (SuperSpeed)

HDMI 2.0 audio and video output Communication Killer DoubleShot™ Pro:

Killer™ Wireless-AC 1535 (IEEE 802.11a/b/g/n/ac + Bluetooth® 4.1)

Killer™ E2500 (Gigabit Ethernet 10/100/1000) Power & Battery Compact 250W power adapter

Built-in 99Wh rechargeable lithium-ion polymer battery Dimensions L x W x H 0.88” / 22.5mm (Height) x 16.7” / 424mm (Width) x 11” / 281mm (Depth) Weight 7.69 lbs / 3.49 kg



The new Razer Blade Pro provides the perfect union of performance, power and portability. You get the latest 7th Gen Intel Core i7-7700HQ Quad Core processor. Pro also is equipped with a massive 17.3-inch display that produces up to 4K resolution.NVIDIA GeForce GTX 10 Series GPUs is the latest generation of graphics cards that provides up to 3x the performance and power efficiency of previous-gen GPUs. The Full HD model of the Blade Pro features the GeForce GTX 1060 GPU, delivering amazing framerates for gaming and powerful processing for popular Adobe creative apps.The 4K Razer Blade Pro model is driven by the GeForce GTX 1080 GPU, the most powerful graphics you can get in a laptop today. You can now play your game at ultra-settings and in 4K resolution.Photo Source: RazerPhoto Source: RazerHere are the SPECS:





"You can bet that Sony built a long-term business plan about being successful in Japan and that business plan is crumbling." -- Peter Moore, 24 hours before his Microsoft resignation