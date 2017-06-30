backtop

Razer Blade  (Source: Amazon)
The New Razer Blade is a pack with high-tech that make it a gamers delight.

The new 14” Razer Blade provides the perfect alliance of performance, power and portability. Experience the latest 7th Gen Intel Core i7 Quad Core processor.

With the power of onboard NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 graphics, you get faster, smoother and more detailed gameplay. There is a choice of two great display options, Full HD or UHD, or connect a VR headset for an even more immersive gaming experience.
 
Memory is not a problem thanks to the best-in-class performance with 16GB of DDR4 dual-channel memory, PCIe-based SSD storage up to 1TB, and Killer Networking technology.
 
 
 A circuit boardDescription generated with very high confidence
Photo Source: Razer

Razer Blade is designed to be lightweight and powerful thanks to its extremely thin out shell that has been cut from CNC aluminum. This laptop measures in at 0.70-inches thick and has 165-watt power adapter that is only 0.87-inches thick which adds to the portability.


Photo Source: Razer

Windows 10 comes installed on the Razer Blade giving you access to the best features of the Windows operating system. This is a gaming laptop and Windows 10 brings you DirectX 12 which is built for gamers. It is ideal for spectacular visuals effects, improved performance and up to 50 percent savings in power consumption. You can even stream your favorite games from the Xbox One directly to the Razer Blade.

The Razer Blade gaming experience can be further enhanced with downloadable Razer software that consists of the following;
  • Razer Synapse – This special configuration software allows you to rebind controls or assign macros to any Razer peripherals and saves all settings to the cloud automatically.
  • Razer Cortex - Razer Cortex gives you access to an impressive collection of tools to take control of your gaming experience.
  • Razer Surround – You can enjoy incredible virtual 7.1 channel surround sound experience with any stereo headphones.
 
Here are the SPECS:
14-Inch Razer Blade
Display
 		 14-inch IPS HD Matt 16:9 Ratio, 1920 x 1080
14-inch IGZO QHD+ 16:9 Ratio, 3200 x 1800
Operating System Windows 10 (64-Bit)
Processor
Processor Speed		 Intel Core i7-6700HQ Quad-Core Processor with Hyper-Threading
2.6GHz Base / 3.5GHz Turbo
RAM 16GB Dual-channel onboard memory (DDR4, 2133MHz)
Storage Flash Memory Solid State
Graphics
 		 NVIDIA GeForce GT 1060 (6GB GDDR5 VRAM)
Communication Killer Wireless-AC 1535 (802.11a/b/g/n/ac + Bluetooth 4.1)
Dimensions L x W x H 9.3 x 13.6 x 0.7 inches
Weight 4.3 pounds
 

Source: Razer




