Microsoft’s new Surface Pro tablet is a vast improvement over the Surface Pro 4. You get the power and speed you need with a battery life that keeps you going all day long.
The new Surface Pro is a beautifully crafted device that functions as a highly versatile laptop as well as a convenient tablet when needed.
Surface Pro (Source: Microsoft)
As with the Surface Pro 4, the New Surface Pro can adjust to Laptop Mode by simply opening the built-in Kickstand. Just attached the fully responsive keyboard and your laptop is ready to use.
Photo Source: Microsoft
Surface Pro comes with a keyboard that doubles as a cover. This new Surface Pro Signature Type Cover is constructed with a fabric called Alcantara. This material is smooth to the touch and features stain and spill resistance. The keyboard has LED backlighting and a large glass trackpad.
There is a new Studio Mode thanks to the ability to lower Kickstand to a deeper angle thanks to the next-generation hinge. Studio mode is perfect writing and drawing with the new Surface Pen. Of course, you still get Tablet Mode which is a standard feature of any 2 in 1 device.
Photo Source: Microsoft
Surface Pro get a battery life increase of 50% over the Surface Pro 4. The Battery provides operation for up to 13.5 hours of video playback. In addition, you get the option for a 128GB, 265GB, 512GB, or 1TB SSD hard drive which helps to provide the fastest bootup and resume times of any Surface Pro.
Here are the SPES:
New Surface Pro
Display
Screen: 12.3” PixelSense™ Display
Resolution: 2736 x 1824 (267 PPI)
Aspect Ratio: 3:2
Touch: 10-point multi-touch
Processor
Intel® Core™ 7th-generation m3, i5, or i7
Memory
4GB, 8GB, or 16GB RAM
Graphics
Intel® HD Graphics 615 (m3)
Intel® HD Graphics 620 (i5)
Intel® Iris™ Plus Graphics 640 (i7)
Storage
Solid state drive (SSD) options: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB
Camera, video and audio
Windows Hello face authentication camera (front-facing)
5.0MP front-facing camera with 1080p Skype HD video
8.0MP rear-facing autofocus camera with 1080p Full HD video
Dual microphones
1.6W Stereo speakers with Dolby® Audio™ Premium
Sensors
Ambient light sensor
Accelerometer
Gyroscope
Connections
1 x Full-size USB 3.0
microSDXC card reader
Surface Connect
3.5mm Headphone jack
Mini DisplayPort
Cover port
Wireless
Wi-Fi: IEEE 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac compatible
Bluetooth Wireless 4.1 technology
Security
TPM chip for enterprise security Enterprise-grade protection with Windows Hello face sign-in
Dimensions
11.5” x 7.9” x 0.33” (292 mm x 201 mm x 8.5 mm)
Weight
m3: 1.69 lbs (768 g)
i5: 1.70 lbs (770 g)
i7: 1.73 lbs (784 g)
Exterior
Volume key and power key
Surface Pen
Surface Keyboard
Surface Mouse
Battery Life
Up to 13.5 hours of video playback
