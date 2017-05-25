

Hardware The New Microsoft Surface Pro – More Power, More Speed & More Battery Life

Surface Pro (Source: Microsoft) Microsoft’s new Surface Pro tablet is a vast improvement over the Surface Pro 4. You get the power and speed you need with a battery life that keeps you going all day long.







As with the Surface Pro 4, the New Surface Pro can adjust to Laptop Mode by simply opening the built-in Kickstand. Just attached the fully responsive keyboard and your laptop is ready to use.





Photo Source: Microsoft



Surface Pro comes with a keyboard that doubles as a cover. This new Surface Pro Signature Type Cover is constructed with a fabric called Alcantara. This material is smooth to the touch and features stain and spill resistance. The keyboard has LED backlighting and a large glass trackpad.



There is a new Studio Mode thanks to the ability to lower Kickstand to a deeper angle thanks to the next-generation hinge. Studio mode is perfect writing and drawing with the new Surface Pen. Of course, you still get Tablet Mode which is a standard feature of any 2 in 1 device.





Photo Source: Microsoft



Surface Pro get a battery life increase of 50% over the Surface Pro 4. The Battery provides operation for up to 13.5 hours of video playback. In addition, you get the option for a 128GB, 265GB, 512GB, or 1TB SSD hard drive which helps to provide the fastest bootup and resume times of any Surface Pro.



Here are the SPES:

New Surface Pro Display Screen: 12.3” PixelSense™ Display

Resolution: 2736 x 1824 (267 PPI)

Aspect Ratio: 3:2

Touch: 10-point multi-touch Processor Intel® Core™ 7th-generation m3, i5, or i7 Memory 4GB, 8GB, or 16GB RAM Graphics Intel® HD Graphics 615 (m3)

Intel® HD Graphics 620 (i5)

Intel® Iris™ Plus Graphics 640 (i7) Storage Solid state drive (SSD) options: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB Camera, video and audio Windows Hello face authentication camera (front-facing)

5.0MP front-facing camera with 1080p Skype HD video

8.0MP rear-facing autofocus camera with 1080p Full HD video

Dual microphones

1.6W Stereo speakers with Dolby® Audio™ Premium Sensors Ambient light sensor

Accelerometer

Gyroscope Connections 1 x Full-size USB 3.0

microSDXC card reader

Surface Connect

3.5mm Headphone jack

Mini DisplayPort

Cover port Wireless Wi-Fi: IEEE 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac compatible

Bluetooth Wireless 4.1 technology Security TPM chip for enterprise security Enterprise-grade protection with Windows Hello face sign-in Dimensions 11.5” x 7.9” x 0.33” (292 mm x 201 mm x 8.5 mm) Weight m3: 1.69 lbs (768 g)

i5: 1.70 lbs (770 g)

i7: 1.73 lbs (784 g) Exterior Volume key and power key

Surface Pen

Surface Keyboard

Surface Mouse Battery Life Up to 13.5 hours of video playback



