

Gadgets The New HP SPECTRE x2 – Amazing Power with Potent Artistry

HP Spectre x2 (Source: HP) The HP Spectre X2 is a beautifully crafted PC with performance capabilities that make you want to use it every day.





The included HP Active Pen gives you freedom of input with sharp detail on all of your creative projects. This pressure sensitive input device lets your navigate menus, write, and draw with precise accuracy and control.





Photo Source: HP



Spectre x2 is built strong enough to handle the everyday usage thanks to its skillfully constructed aluminum shell and Corning Gorilla Glass 4 touch screen. There is an built-in kickstand made of very strong copper-coated stainless steel. This ultra-durable 3.5mm stainless steel kickstand provides up to 165 degree rotation for your viewing convenience.





Photo Source: HP



The power of Spectre x2 resides in the 7 th Generation Intel Core i5 and i7 processors. The Intel Iris graphics 640 with a 300MHz base frequency easily handles high-end graphics demands.





Photo Source: HP



Audio is provided by Bang & Olufsen and has been a staple with HP products. These speakers are finely tuned and deliver crisp clear authentic sound.





Here are the SPECS:

HP Spectre x2 Processor & Graphics Intel® Core™ i5-7260U (2.2 GHz, up to 3.4 GHz, 4 MB cache, 2 cores) + Intel® Iris™ Plus Graphics 640 (8 GB memory)

Intel® Core™ i7-7560U (2.4 GHz, up to 3.8 GHz, 4 MB cache, 2 cores) + Intel® Iris™ Plus Graphics 640 (8 GB memory)

Intel® Core™ i7-7560U (2.4 GHz, up to 3.8 GHz, 4 MB cache, 2 cores) + Intel® Iris™ Plus Graphics 640 (16 GB memory) Operating System Windows 10 Home 64

Windows 10 Pro 64 Display 12.3" diagonal 3K2K IPS WLED-backlit multitouch-enabled edge-to-edge glass (3000 x 2000) Camera HP Wide Vision 5MP Camera + Dual array digital microphone Memory Onboard 8 GB Memory

Onboard 16 GB Memory Storage 128 GB PCIe® NVMe™ M.2 SSD

256 GB PCIe® NVMe™ M.2 SSD

360 GB PCIe® NVMe™ M.2 SSD

512 GB PCIe® NVMe™ M.2 SSD

1 TB PCIe® NVMe™ M.2 SSD Expansion Slots 1 microSD media card reader Battery 4-cell, 41.58 Wh Lithium-ion Battery

Up to 8 hours with 3K2K panel [3] Audio Bang & Olufsen, dual speakers, HP Audio Boost Wireless Tecnology Intel® 802.11b/g/n/ac (2x2) Wi-Fi® and Bluetooth® 4.2 Combo Ports § 2 USB 3.1 Type-C™ Gen 1 (Data Transfer up to 5 Gb/s, Power Delivery, DP1.2, HP Sleep and Charge); 1 headphone/microphone combo Keyboard

Point Device § Full-size island-style backlit keyboard

§ HP Imagepad with multi-touch gesture support Dimensions

(W x D x H) 11.57 x 8.15 x 0.3 in (tablet); 11.57 x 8.15 x 0.52 in (tablet and base) Weight 1.68 lb (tablet); 2.49 lb (tablet and base) Warranty 1 year limited hardware warranty (information at www.hp.com/support); 90 day phone support (from date of purchase); complimentary chat support within warranty period (at www.hp.com/go/contacthp)



