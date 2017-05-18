

Gadgets The Five big Announcements from Google I/O

Google's annual developer conference that was held this week showed some of the company's best practical applications of AI and machine learning that could possibility put you out of job.







The following items that stood out were:



1- Google Lens:

Even though Google Lens will take long before it hits the market, today it was the centerpiece of the keynote. This app uses image recognition to identify objects appearing in your camera lens in real-time. By pointing a smartphone at an object, it will tell exactly what it is. Or you can point it at the sticker on the back of a Wi-Fi router with a long password you need to enter and app will know it’s a Wi-Fi password and automatically connect you to the network without the need for manual input. Also, you could get instant reviews or menus in a different language, have it translated and be able to ask about the dish with a photograph of the meal, by just pointing it at a restaurant menu.







2- A standalone Daydream headset

Google’s big announcement on the Daydream, it is reported that the new Samsung Galaxy devices will work with Daydream. It is an interesting development because until now, Samsung devices worked only with the Gear V, headset which ran the Oculus VR owned by Facebook. Also Google announced that two standalone Daydream headsets will be launched which do not require a smartphone to work.



3- Clever Photo Tools





Google’s Photo app now has 500 million users, its secret sauce being the use of machine learning to sort through your pictures and understand what they contain. And help you to share your pictures more easily. Also, the software has the ability to recognize so that could create the album for you.



4- Visual Positioning System notes as (VPS)







We know about global positioning system (GPS), and that this technology has limitations when you need something more accurate. Google claims that VPS is the piece that fills the gap. Using Tango, a 3D visualization technology, this system looks for recognizable objects around to workout where you are with the accuracy of a few centimeters.



Clay Bavor, Google head of Virtual reality says,” one application would be using VPS to find the exact location of a product in a large shop. He also added that GPS can get you to the door,” and then VPS can get you the exact item that you are looking for”.



Lenovo released a Tango-enabled device last year and another one is due sometimes in 2017.

The last one is 5 of 5, a better Google Home and assistant on the iPhone. Google Home, the company’s standalone assistant, has made a modest start, but still nothing close to Amazon’s Alexa device. Of course, Google claims that there are a few new features designed to plug that gap.

Its voice recognition capabilities make it possible for different family members to call from their own separate numbers through the same Home device. Additionally now the device offers proactive information rather than just answers to your questions. Google’s other release is SDK - software development kit to allow third parties to integrate Google’s assistant into their own products.



Why anyone needs to add Google’s new SDK to their device that already has it all? Time and market will tell about all Google’s new releases soon.

