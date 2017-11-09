

Gadgets The CEO confirms, OnePlus 5T won’t feature wireless charging

-

We are close to launch of the OnePlus 5T smartphone. Pete Lau CEO revealed that the device will retain 3.5mm headphone jack.











“ I saw some people talk about wireless charging after my headphone jack post, and some wanted to add some thoughts into the conversation. Wireless charging is an exciting concept that has matured over the years. But given the current state of this technology, Dash Charge is still the superior choice,” he wrote.



And he continued by saying that one of the reasons why OnePlus 5T will not feature wireless charging is because “ wired quick charging solutions like ours clearly outshine wireless on quantitative measures.” This means that issues like right placing of the device on the wireless charger, and with majority of the good charging pads giving out 15 watts of power, is something OnePlus 5T won’t have to deal with.







Reported; The Company claims that with Dash Charge technology, users do not need to worry about keeping the handset on the wireless charging pad in the best position every time. In addition, the tech delivers 20 watts of power.

Another given reason was that users won’t be able to work on the device while it is kept on wireless charging pads. Where, with Dash Charge they can pick it up and reply to texts, play games and work on several apps simultaneously.





“Given present day infrastructures, wireless charging brings more limitations than freedom. Wireless charging pads, cases, tables, and lamps all add up if you want to charge on the go or outfit your home for true convenience, creating constraints for the user,” said Lau.



He added that wireless charging technology needs to get more mature. Maybe then OnePlus will consider bringing it onboard.

