backtop

Hardware The Best 4K Monitors
Nenfort Golit - July 15, 2017 6:30 AM
Print

Philips Brilliance with Multiview  (Source: Phillips)
These three 4k monitors are the best monitors to have in either your office or at home.

The Philips Brilliance curved Ultra HD LCD display possess an elegantly created super thin bevel with a slivery white blend. The word Brilliance in the Philips LCD display is validated by an immense color spectrum from the vertical panel alignment that cuts off undesired backlighting in consideration for higher contrast. The Results are remarkable as the Multiview factor permits split screen HD viewing for up to four inputs. Although the panel size prevents the stand to tilts option, but comes with a good port connectivity with a raft optimization setting. More Details
 
Acer S277HK

Photo Source: Acer

Acer S277HK screen display is the kind of polished design that all modern displays for computer need to aim at with a thin bevel and an offset stand that makes the screen magnificent. The Acer 27-inch panel is completely sufficient with color accuracy that is an achievement for Acer. The screen display looks good which is where things start unfolding. Regardless, the screen odd stand is hindered by the need of height adjustment, with an uncovered port cluster that lacks USB connectivity and enables chaotic wiring. More Details
 
LG UltraWide 38UC99-W

Photo Source: LG


The curved screened display, it transcends with landscape imagery viewing of three windows in alignment. With the aim of establishing virtual reality relating captivation outcomes with just a 15 inches of display height. Nevertheless, the screen design is very much alike that of Acers but with better quality. However, the Quad HD display experiences the need for true 4k resolution and contrast. More Details
Here are the display Specs
Name LG UltraWide 38UC99-W
 		 Acer S277HK Philips Brilliance with Multiview
Display Size
 		 38 inches 27 inches 40 inches
Panel Type
 		 IPS IPS VA LCD
Resolution
 		 3840 x 1600 Pixels 3840 x 2160 Pixels 3840 x 2160 Pixels
Brightness
 		 300 nit 300 nit 300 nit
Ports (2) HDMI, USB-C, (2) USB, Display Port HDMI, DVI-D, Display Port (2) HDMI, (4) USB, VGA, Display Port
 

Sources: Flipboard, Wired




"Well, we didn't have anyone in line that got shot waiting for our system." -- Nintendo of America Vice President Perrin Kaplan



Latest Blog Posts
Amazon – Developing new Messaging App called Anytime
Elroy Bethell - Jul 15, 2017, 6:55 AM
Laid-off Microsoft workers get a Saleforce chance
Elroy Bethell - Jul 14, 2017, 8:21 AM
Google Home new streaming Feature.
Nenfort Golit - Jul 13, 2017, 6:48 AM
Storm 4 – The robot that can perform a biopsy.
Elroy Bethell - Jul 12, 2017, 8:15 AM
Microsoft Plans on Bringing Better Broadband Internet to Rural America.
Nenfort Golit - Jul 11, 2017, 6:48 AM
Facebook Drops price of Oculus Rift to Match PlayStation VR
Elroy Bethell - Jul 10, 2017, 7:57 AM
Android users be cautious, CopyCat malware on the prowl
DailyTech Staff - Jul 9, 2017, 8:00 AM
Petya victims given hope by researchers
DailyTech Staff - Jul 8, 2017, 8:24 AM
Tesla Wins bid to build world’s biggest lithium ion battery
DailyTech Staff - Jul 8, 2017, 8:20 AM
Huawei Mate 10 to Apply Japan Display’s 2:1 LCD
Nenfort Golit - Jul 7, 2017, 6:27 AM
Tomorrow’s Vehicle, the Formic Acid, Sustainability, and Sustainable Fuel
DailyTech Staff - Jul 6, 2017, 6:24 AM
Laptop ban lifted on Emirates flights
Saimin Nidarson - Jul 5, 2017, 7:07 AM
First Non Google phone
DailyTech Staff - Jul 5, 2017, 6:59 AM
Google DeepMind NHS medical trial broke UK privacy law
DailyTech Staff - Jul 4, 2017, 6:45 AM
Samsung Reused Note 7 Parts for New phone (FE)
DailyTech Staff - Jul 3, 2017, 6:45 AM
Samsung Galaxy Note 7 is making a comeback.
Nenfort Golit - Jul 3, 2017, 6:40 AM
Digital Fences to Fight Terror Attacks
DailyTech Staff - Jul 2, 2017, 7:29 AM
Driving a car made from biodegradable materials
DailyTech Staff - Jul 1, 2017, 6:45 AM
Sharp FS8016 and FS8010
Nenfort Golit - Jul 1, 2017, 6:31 AM
Libre Computer 64-bit Development Board
Nenfort Golit - Jun 30, 2017, 6:28 AM





botimage
Copyright 2017 DailyTech LLC. - RSS Feed | Advertise | About Us | Ethics | FAQ | Terms, Conditions & Privacy Information | Kristopher Kubicki