Philips Brilliance with Multiview (Source: Phillips) These three 4k monitors are the best monitors to have in either your office or at home.







Acer S277HK



Photo Source: Acer



Acer S277HK screen display is the kind of polished design that all modern displays for computer need to aim at with a thin bevel and an offset stand that makes the screen magnificent. The Acer 27-inch panel is completely sufficient with color accuracy that is an achievement for Acer. The screen display looks good which is where things start unfolding. Regardless, the screen odd stand is hindered by the need of height adjustment, with an uncovered port cluster that lacks USB connectivity and enables chaotic wiring.



LG UltraWide 38UC99-W



Photo Source: LG





The curved screened display, it transcends with landscape imagery viewing of three windows in alignment. With the aim of establishing virtual reality relating captivation outcomes with just a 15 inches of display height. Nevertheless, the screen design is very much alike that of Acers but with better quality. However, the Quad HD display experiences the need for true 4k resolution and contrast.

Here are the display Specs

Name LG UltraWide 38UC99-W

Acer S277HK Philips Brilliance with Multiview Display Size

38 inches 27 inches 40 inches Panel Type

IPS IPS VA LCD Resolution

3840 x 1600 Pixels 3840 x 2160 Pixels 3840 x 2160 Pixels Brightness

300 nit 300 nit 300 nit Ports (2) HDMI, USB-C, (2) USB, Display Port HDMI, DVI-D, Display Port (2) HDMI, (4) USB, VGA, Display Port

