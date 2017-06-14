

Hardware The 2nd Generation Eero Wi-Fi Router – Twice as Powerful and Twice as Fast

eero (Source: eero.com) This nifty little device now features fully functioning Thread support for compatibility with a wide variety of smart home devices.











Photo Source: eero



Upon arrival, Eero is ready to setup and run in under 10 minutes. There is an app that will run you through the whole setup process and even adding additional Eero or Eero Beacons in bedrooms, kitchens, and hallways for a Wi-Fi coverage throughout your home.



The eero Beacon is a fully functional access point that deliver 30% better performance than the original. Simply plug the Beacon into any outlet in your home to expand your system provide coverage throughout.



Photo Source: eero





The system incorporate an eero TrueMesh software that works with eero hardware to create a mesh network. Eero inc. collected data from hundreds of thousands of actual homes to develop TrueMesh’s dynamic algorithms that can account for every home layout or connected device.



Here are some KEY POINTS:

1. Automatic Updates: The software updates automatically to deliver the latest upgrades and security.

2. Bug Bounty Program: Collaboration with a Global research community helps to uncover and resolve security issues proactively.

3. Network Privacy: Eero system components use best-in-class encryption and security protocols.

4. Routine Audits: Third-party security firms run regular audits on total eero infrastructure.

5. Safe Connection: System uses Transport Layer Security (TLS) and WPA2 encryption.

6. Secure Setup: You can gain administrative with a single user code via text message.



Here are the SPECS:

Eero Home Wi-Fi System Brand eero Processor

Memory

Storage 700 MHz quad-core processor

512MB RAM

4GB flash storage eero:

Wi-Fi Connectivity Tri-band WiFi radios, simultaneous 2.4GHz, 5.2GHz, and 5.8GHz wireless

2x2 MU-MIMO, beamforming, IEEE

802.11a/b/g/n/ac eero:

Wired Connectivity Dual auto-sensing Gigabit ports for WAN and/or LAN connectivity eero Beacon Dual-band WiFi radios, simultaneous 2.4GHz and 5GHz wireless

2x2 MU-MIMO, beamforming, IEEE

10 Lumen LED nightlight, with automated dimming802.11a/b/g/n/ac Smart Home Connectivity Thread 1.1 Border Router, Bluetooth® LE 4.2 Security and Network Services WPA2 encryption, Family Profiles, DHCP, NAT, VPN Passthrough, UPnP, Static IP, and Port Forwarding Item Weight 8.5 ounces Product Dimensions eero:

4.76in (121mm) x 4.76in (121mm) x 1.26in (32mm)

eero Beacon:

4.76in (121mm) x 2.91in (74mm) x 1.18in (30mm) Size 4.8 x 1.2 x 4.8 Color White Material Plastic

