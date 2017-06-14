|
This nifty little device now features fully functioning Thread support for compatibility with a wide variety of smart home devices.
The eero first debut last year and now has returned with the same form factor, but company has doubled the power and speed of this Wi-Fi system. According to the eero inc., the all-new eero is the only Wi-Fi access point of its size that features tri-band capabilities. You get simultaneous 2.4Ghz, 5.2Ghz, and 5.8Ghz broadcasting.
eero (Source: eero.com)
Photo Source: eero
Upon arrival, Eero is ready to setup and run in under 10 minutes. There is an app that will run you through the whole setup process and even adding additional Eero or Eero Beacons in bedrooms, kitchens, and hallways for a Wi-Fi coverage throughout your home.
The eero Beacon is a fully functional access point that deliver 30% better performance than the original. Simply plug the Beacon into any outlet in your home to expand your system provide coverage throughout.
Photo Source: eero
The system incorporate an eero TrueMesh software that works with eero hardware to create a mesh network. Eero inc. collected data from hundreds of thousands of actual homes to develop TrueMesh’s dynamic algorithms that can account for every home layout or connected device.
Here are some KEY POINTS:
1. Automatic Updates: The software updates automatically to deliver the latest upgrades and security.
2. Bug Bounty Program: Collaboration with a Global research community helps to uncover and resolve security issues proactively.
3. Network Privacy: Eero system components use best-in-class encryption and security protocols.
4. Routine Audits: Third-party security firms run regular audits on total eero infrastructure.
5. Safe Connection: System uses Transport Layer Security (TLS) and WPA2 encryption.
6. Secure Setup: You can gain administrative with a single user code via text message.
Here are the SPECS:
|
Eero Home Wi-Fi System
|
Brand
|
eero
|
Processor
Memory
Storage
|
700 MHz quad-core processor
512MB RAM
4GB flash storage
|
eero:
Wi-Fi Connectivity
|
Tri-band WiFi radios, simultaneous 2.4GHz, 5.2GHz, and 5.8GHz wireless
2x2 MU-MIMO, beamforming, IEEE
802.11a/b/g/n/ac
|
eero:
Wired Connectivity
|
Dual auto-sensing Gigabit ports for WAN and/or LAN connectivity
|
eero Beacon
|
Dual-band WiFi radios, simultaneous 2.4GHz and 5GHz wireless
2x2 MU-MIMO, beamforming, IEEE
10 Lumen LED nightlight, with automated dimming802.11a/b/g/n/ac
|
Smart Home Connectivity
|
Thread 1.1 Border Router, Bluetooth® LE 4.2
|
Security and Network Services
|
WPA2 encryption, Family Profiles, DHCP, NAT, VPN Passthrough, UPnP, Static IP, and Port Forwarding
|
Item Weight
|
8.5 ounces
|
Product Dimensions
|
eero:
4.76in (121mm) x 4.76in (121mm) x 1.26in (32mm)
eero Beacon:
4.76in (121mm) x 2.91in (74mm) x 1.18in (30mm)
|
Size
|
4.8 x 1.2 x 4.8
|
Color
|
White
|
Material
|
Plastic
"If you can find a PS3 anywhere in North America that's been on shelves for more than five minutes, I'll give you 1,200 bucks for it." -- SCEA President Jack Tretton
|
Most Popular ArticlesArtificial Intelligence can now predict the lifespans of a patient.
June 8, 2017, 6:08 AM
Samsung Galaxy J-Series Smartphones – Galaxy S8 Looks without the S8 Price
June 8, 2017, 7:00 AM
Samsung 49” CHG90 QLED Gaming Monitor – Stunning Realistic Color and Contrast
June 10, 2017, 7:00 AM
HP OMEN 15 and 17 Laptops – Powerful hardware with an Aggressive Design
June 9, 2017, 8:00 AM
Meaningful Applications of Virtual Reality
June 9, 2017, 6:56 AM