eero  (Source: eero.com)
This nifty little device now features fully functioning Thread support for compatibility with a wide variety of smart home devices.

The eero first debut last year and now has returned with the same form factor, but company has doubled the power and speed of this Wi-Fi system. According to the eero inc., the all-new eero is the only Wi-Fi access point of its size that features tri-band capabilities.  You get simultaneous 2.4Ghz, 5.2Ghz, and 5.8Ghz broadcasting.



Photo Source: eero

Upon arrival, Eero is ready to setup and run in under 10 minutes. There is an app that will run you through the whole setup process and even adding additional Eero or Eero Beacons in bedrooms, kitchens, and hallways for a Wi-Fi coverage throughout your home.

The eero Beacon is a fully functional access point that deliver 30% better performance than the original. Simply plug the Beacon into any outlet in your home to expand your system provide coverage throughout.

Photo Source: eero


The system incorporate an eero TrueMesh software that works with eero hardware to create a mesh network. Eero inc. collected data from hundreds of thousands of actual homes to develop TrueMesh’s dynamic algorithms that can account for every home layout or connected device.

Here are some KEY POINTS:
1.      Automatic Updates: The software updates automatically to deliver the latest upgrades and security.
2.      Bug Bounty Program: Collaboration with a Global research community helps to uncover and resolve security issues proactively.
3.      Network Privacy: Eero system components use best-in-class encryption and security protocols.
4.      Routine Audits: Third-party security firms run regular audits on total eero infrastructure.
5.      Safe Connection: System uses Transport Layer Security (TLS) and WPA2 encryption.
6.      Secure Setup: You can gain administrative with a  single user code via text message.
 
Here are the SPECS:
Eero Home Wi-Fi System
Brand eero
Processor
Memory
Storage		 700 MHz quad-core processor
512MB RAM
4GB flash storage
eero:
Wi-Fi Connectivity		 Tri-band WiFi radios, simultaneous 2.4GHz, 5.2GHz, and 5.8GHz wireless
2x2 MU-MIMO, beamforming, IEEE
802.11a/b/g/n/ac
eero:
Wired Connectivity		 Dual auto-sensing Gigabit ports for WAN and/or LAN connectivity
eero Beacon Dual-band WiFi radios, simultaneous 2.4GHz and 5GHz wireless
2x2 MU-MIMO, beamforming, IEEE
10 Lumen LED nightlight, with automated dimming802.11a/b/g/n/ac
Smart Home Connectivity Thread 1.1 Border Router, Bluetooth® LE 4.2
Security and Network Services WPA2 encryption, Family Profiles, DHCP, NAT, VPN Passthrough, UPnP, Static IP, and Port Forwarding
Item Weight 8.5 ounces
Product Dimensions eero:
4.76in (121mm) x 4.76in (121mm) x 1.26in (32mm)
eero Beacon:
4.76in (121mm) x 2.91in (74mm) x 1.18in (30mm)
Size 4.8 x 1.2 x 4.8
Color White
Material Plastic
 



