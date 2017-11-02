backtop

Print
Electric car maker Tesla pushed back targets for its new Model 3 car, admitting its’s months behind schedule. it would now produce 5,000 of the cars each week by early 2018, instead of December.

Electric carmaker Tesla pushed back targets for its new Model 3car, admitting its’s months behind schedule.



According to Tesla; it would now produce 5,000 of the cars each week by early 2018, instead of December.   
 
The new target emerged as Tesla posted its biggest quarterly loss ever, sending its shares down more than5% in after-hours trading.
 
The carmaker is hoping to attract mass market interest in the vehicle with is priced at $35,000, about half the cost of its Model S Car.
According to Tesla,” it continued to the make significant progress each week in fixing Model 3 bottlenecks”.  Also mentioned of the nature of manufacturing challenges is to predict exactly how long it will take for all bottlenecks to be cleared or when new ones will appear.



Tesla’s chief executive Elon Musk said, “ I was really depressed about three or four weeks ago.” Adding that he is now optimistic because it is clear what changes need to be made. 
The company said it expected capital expenditures of $1 billion in the fourth quarter, bringing its total investment to 2 billion for the second half of the year.



Which, it could face heavy new demands for cash given the delays with the Model 3 and plans for new vehicles.
 
Those of you that hoping to receive the delivery of your new car sometimes in December but now it is almost unclear when delivery going to be.
 
 



“Then they pop up and say ‘Hello, surprise! Give us your money or we will shut you down!' Screw them. Seriously, screw them. You can quote me on that.” -- Newegg Chief Legal Officer Lee Cheng referencing patent trolls



Latest Blog Posts
HP completes Samsung’s Printer business buyout
Saimin Nidarson - Nov 2, 2017, 9:35 AM
Call of Duty: WWII arrive on November 3rd
Saimin Nidarson - Nov 2, 2017, 6:26 AM
Here is how to use WhatsApp’s delete for everyone feature
Saimin Nidarson - Nov 1, 2017, 6:55 AM
Alleged Oneplus 5T’s camera sample shows the smartphone’ Portrait mode
Saimin Nidarson - Oct 31, 2017, 7:30 AM
Apple’s future iPads and iPhones without Qualcomm components
Saimin Nidarson - Oct 31, 2017, 7:15 AM
Google CEO Sundar Pichai just promised to fix this Android emoji
Saimin Nidarson - Oct 30, 2017, 6:45 AM
2017 Chemical and Biological Defense Science & Technology Conference
Saimin Nidarson - Oct 30, 2017, 6:40 AM
Hackers can attack your vacuum cleaner and spy on you.
Elroy Bethell - Oct 29, 2017, 9:00 AM
Study finds, Tropical forests are reducing carbon emissions from tropical deforestation by a third and SLOWING the rate of global warming
Saimin Nidarson - Oct 28, 2017, 6:40 AM
Facebook denies ‘listening to conversations
Saimin Nidarson - Oct 28, 2017, 6:40 AM
Google is flying high now, but regulatory threats may effect
Saimin Nidarson - Oct 27, 2017, 6:35 AM
Heart Surgery survival chances ‘better in the afternoon’
Saimin Nidarson - Oct 27, 2017, 6:32 AM
WhatsApp and Facebook to Face EU data taskforce
Saimin Nidarson - Oct 26, 2017, 1:20 PM
‘Incredible’ editing of life’s building blocks
Saimin Nidarson - Oct 26, 2017, 6:35 AM
Twitter promises more ad transparency
Saimin Nidarson - Oct 25, 2017, 6:10 AM





botimage
Copyright 2017 DailyTech LLC. - RSS Feed | Advertise | About Us | Ethics | FAQ | Terms, Conditions & Privacy Information | Kristopher Kubicki