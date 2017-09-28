

Auto Tesla Model 3 – Features a 15-inch touchscreen that controls just about everything.

-

Print Recipient E-mail Sender E-mail Elon Musk told customers on Twitter that, ‘You just won’t care that there is no traditional dashboard.











As for the air vents, Musk tweeted this, 'Model 3 uses two intersecting planes of air for vertical control and lateral fins hidden within the dashboard for horizontal control,'.

This vehicle also does not have any keys. The car will sync with your smartphone through a Bluetooth connection and will automatically unlock when you approach the vehicle. Don’t worry about valet parking. Model 3 will have two keycard that can be used for valets at your favorite restaurants or wherever you need it.



The first models of the $35,000 (£27,000) electric vehicle begin production this week. The premium model will cost $5,000 more and has better-grade materials such as a wood-veneered dash, 12-way front seats, heated rear seats, side-by-side inductive phone chargers, 12-speaker sound and a panoramic glass ceiling.







The premium version - which costs $5,000 more - has better-grade materials, a wood-veneered dash, 12-way front seats, heated rear seats, side-by-side inductive phone chargers, 12-speaker sound and a panoramic glass ceiling.



Model 3 can be charged from a household plug or from one of Tesla's roadside charging points. The five-seat sedan will travel 215 miles (133 kilometres) on a single charge.

This electric vehicle will have enough power to accelerate from zero to 60mph in under six seconds.



It will be controlled via a touchscreen and each side of the steering wheel will have a single scroll button.







The California-based company aims to make 5,000 Model 3 sedans per week by the end of this year and 10,000 per week in 2018.









Here are the SPECS:

Tesla Model 3 Safety Automatic emergency braking and collision avoidance Eight airbags Electronic stability and traction control Convenience 15-inch touchscreen with onboard maps & navigation Wi-Fi and LTE internet connectivity Keyless entry and remote climate control with app Voice activated controls 60/40 split folding rear seats Standard Interior







The Tesla Model 3 is a beautiful piece of automotive artwork. The body features sleek line and in a smooth and compact elegant design. The interior is void of all information gauges or visible air vents that current cars have. Instead, there is a 15-inch dashboard that provides all the necessary information about the vehicle. Tesla claims that the 15 cubic feet interior feels big and roomy.As for the air vents, Musk tweeted this, 'Model 3 uses two intersecting planes of air for vertical control and lateral fins hidden within the dashboard for horizontal control,'.This vehicle also does not have any keys. The car will sync with your smartphone through a Bluetooth connection and will automatically unlock when you approach the vehicle. Don’t worry about valet parking. Model 3 will have two keycard that can be used for valets at your favorite restaurants or wherever you need it.The first models of the $35,000 (£27,000) electric vehicle begin production this week. The premium model will cost $5,000 more and has better-grade materials such as a wood-veneered dash, 12-way front seats, heated rear seats, side-by-side inductive phone chargers, 12-speaker sound and a panoramic glass ceiling.The premium version - which costs $5,000 more - has better-grade materials, a wood-veneered dash, 12-way front seats, heated rear seats, side-by-side inductive phone chargers, 12-speaker sound and a panoramic glass ceiling.Model 3 can be charged from a household plug or from one of Tesla's roadside charging points. The five-seat sedan will travel 215 miles (133 kilometres) on a single charge.This electric vehicle will have enough power to accelerate from zero to 60mph in under six seconds.It will be controlled via a touchscreen and each side of the steering wheel will have a single scroll button.The California-based company aims to make 5,000 Model 3 sedans per week by the end of this year and 10,000 per week in 2018.Here are the SPECS: Source: DailyMail.com





"My sex life is pretty good" -- Steve Jobs' random musings during the 2010 D8 conference