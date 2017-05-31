backtop

Print
Technology as the case maybe is one of the greatest medium for change in our current world.

The following trends below will shape the technology industry over the coming years. More so how industrial and consumer associated companies will be doing business in the foreseeable future.
 

 

I.o.T

Through the use I.o.T with collections of items that have never been digital, are now being connected to the internet. Objects like doors, Windows, cookers, coffee makers, are all cases where communication between them can now be made possible. Smart Homes for example, are now making home items more controllable through a well-designed interface.

 

Artificial Intelligence

As of 2017, AI technology is becoming so accessible to the point where the need for superb skilled expert in creating certain programs from the scratch are no longer needed. Now with AI, people can implement the technology using toolkits and framework.  A vast variety of problems in different industry from design, quality control, manufacturing, and customer service can be solved by the use of Artificial Intelligence.

 

Smart Cars

Smart cars have made driving easier, by the aid of artificial intelligence which amplifies and automate the control of a vehicle. Autonomous driving is becoming progressively popular, with companies such as Tesla, google, Apple, and Nissan are paving way the way for self-driving cars. Infotainment has been a focus for smartphone and cars interaction by the likes of Apple and Google by allowing users to connect to the internet and playing music.
 

 

Virtual Reality

With positive reception from when companies started launching VR Headsets, with vast amounts of apps and games, Virtual Reality is becoming more accessible to people. With the ability to change your physical location from your present is a powerful tool. VR can be used and implemented in several ways from education, therapy, gaming, architecture and lots more.

 

 



"So if you want to save the planet, feel free to drive your Hummer. Just avoid the drive thru line at McDonalds." -- Michael Asher



Latest Blog Posts
Nest Cam IQ – The Smart Camera that can Identify People
Elroy Bethell - May 31, 2017, 8:00 AM
Do you have Smartphone Thumb?
Elroy Bethell - May 30, 2017, 8:49 AM
Are You Addicted to Your Smartphone?
Elroy Bethell - May 29, 2017, 8:18 AM
Robocop gets a Job – Dubai Puts Robot Police Officers on the Force
Elroy Bethell - May 26, 2017, 7:47 AM
Motorola claims that their battery tests would have exposed Samsung’s battery flaw.
Elroy Bethell - May 25, 2017, 6:26 AM
Windows 7 hardest hit by WannaCry worm
Saimin Nidarson - May 23, 2017, 6:43 AM
Amazon adds live TV channels to Prime Video
Saimin Nidarson - May 23, 2017, 6:28 AM
Next-Gen Broadcast TV – Better Free Over-the-Air TV
Elroy Bethell - May 22, 2017, 7:40 AM
California botulism outbreak linked to petrol station’s nacho cheese
Saimin Nidarson - May 21, 2017, 6:26 AM
The Best Android Apps
Saimin Nidarson - May 20, 2017, 6:16 AM
Samsung Galaxy Note 7 get New Life as Galaxy Note “Fandom Edition” (FE)
Elroy Bethell - May 19, 2017, 5:24 AM
Apple Watch 3 Release Date
Saimin Nidarson - May 18, 2017, 5:38 AM
Apple patented a pizza box, for pizzas.
Saimin Nidarson - May 17, 2017, 6:04 AM
iPhone 8 Update – May be Delayed Until October or November 2017
Elroy Bethell - May 16, 2017, 6:45 AM
Microsoft Warns, Ransomware Cyber-Attack a Wake-up Call
Saimin Nidarson - May 15, 2017, 6:15 AM
NHS cyber –attack: GPs and hospitals hit by Ransomware
Saimin Nidarson - May 13, 2017, 6:42 AM
Thailand warns Facebook.
Saimin Nidarson - May 13, 2017, 6:37 AM
Apple and Amazon – Business Partners Again at Last
Elroy Bethell - May 12, 2017, 6:20 AM
UK Virtual Reality Firm Improbable Raises $500M
Saimin Nidarson - May 12, 2017, 5:56 AM
Electric Car Maker Tesla Moves into the Housing Market with Solar Roofing Tiles
Elroy Bethell - May 11, 2017, 6:24 AM
Amazon Echo Show with 7-inch touch screen launched
Saimin Nidarson - May 10, 2017, 5:31 AM
The World’s Largest Artificial Sun
Saimin Nidarson - May 9, 2017, 6:04 AM
10th Anniversary Edition iPhone – Special Features We Might See
Elroy Bethell - May 8, 2017, 6:30 AM
Automation poses a high risk to 1.2m
Saimin Nidarson - May 7, 2017, 6:57 AM





botimage
Copyright 2017 DailyTech LLC. - RSS Feed | Advertise | About Us | Ethics | FAQ | Terms, Conditions & Privacy Information | Kristopher Kubicki