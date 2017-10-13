This new padlock is reported to be the world’s first smart fingerprint padlock.

Tapplock one, has the same classic shape of regular padlocks. It has a 7mm reinforced stainless steel shackle which is used to attach to lockers, bikes, chains and just about anything that will except a padlock. The body is round in shape and forged from Zamak 3 zinc alloy and strengthened by a double-layered lock design with anti-shim and anti-pry technologies.



Photo Source: Tapplock one

The face of the padlock features a centered square shaped fingerprint sensor with a light just above that indicates that status of the lock. The body is finished with electroplating for extra protection and looks.

Once locked, the state-of-the-art capacitive fingerprint sensor facilitates unlocking in under 0.8 seconds using up to 500 fingerprints from multiple users per lock. This is a learning lock that features as adaptive algorithm allows it to become faster and more accurate with each access.



Photo Source: Tapplock one

You can conveniently unlock Tapplock one via fingerprint unlocking, using your smartphone with Bluetooth unlocking, and the power button using backup Morse-Code unlocking by pressing long / short combinations.

This lock features a battery life of up to a year or 3,500 unlocks per charge. So you don’t have to worry about getting locked out due to a dead battery. Tapplock one can be fully charged in 2 hours and you can easily check the remaining battery power using the convenient Tapplock app.