Surface Pro 4 is ideally designed for the busy college and university setting. It is ultrathin, fast, and versatile, the perfect balance of portability and power. Easily run all your software, view and edit, and save all your documents, programs, apps, photos, videos, and music with 6th Gen Intel Core processors and up to 1TB of storage.
Surface Pro 4 has outstanding contrast with text that reads like the printed page. The Surface Pen provides 1,024 levels of pressure sensitivity and an eraser on the other end. Simply turn the pen over and erase your Surface Pen strokes like you would with a regular pencil.
Need more display area for those important presentations? You can connect your Surface Pro 4 to Surface Dock and use up to two high-resolution monitors, a full keyboard, mouse, and any other accessories. You can enjoy several viewing angles thanks to the built-in Kickstand which lets your screen sit at almost any angle even while docked.
Photo Source: Microsoft
Collaborate with peers in study groups or your colleagues in meetings with the full power of the latest Microsoft Office Suite, including Outlook, Word, PowerPoint, Excel, and OneNote. No need to remember tedious passwords when you can log-in to Surface Pro 4 with enterprise-grade facial recognition technology. You even setup a secure profile for family and friends.
Here are the SPECS:
|
Microsoft Surface Pro 4
|
Processor
|
6th Gen Intel Core i5
|
Operating System
|
Windows 10 Pro
Office 365 30-day trial
|
Display
|
Screen: 12.3” PixelSense Display
Resolution: 2736 x 1824 (267 PPI)
Aspect ratio: 3:2
Touch: 10-point multi-touch
|
Graphics
|
Intel HD graphics 520
|
Camera, video & Audio
|
Windows Hello face-authentication camera (front-facing)
5.0MP front-facing camera with 1080p HD video
8.0MP rear-facing autofocus camera with 1080p HD video
Stereo microphones
Stereo speakers with Dolby Audio Premium
|
Memory
|
8GB RAM
|
Storage
|
Solid state drive (SSD): 256GB
|
Ports
|
Full-size USB 3.0
microSD card reader
Headset jack
Mini DisplayPort
Cover port
Surface Connect
|
Sensors
|
Ambient light sensor
Accelerometer
Gyroscope
Magnetometer
|
Dimensions (W x D x H)
|
§ 11.50 x 7.93 x 0.33 in (292.10 x 201.42 x 8.45 mm)
|
Weight
|
1.73 lbs (786 g)
|
Battery Life
|
Up to 9 hours of video playback