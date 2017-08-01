backtop

Microsoft Surface Pro 4  (Source: Microsoft)
It is back to school season again and here is a sweet computer that is ideal for students, faculty and or staff.

Surface Pro 4 is ideally designed for the busy college and university setting.  It is ultrathin, fast, and versatile, the perfect balance of portability and power. Easily run all your software, view and edit,  and save all your documents, programs, apps, photos, videos, and music with 6th Gen Intel Core processors and up to 1TB of storage.

Surface Pro 4 has outstanding contrast with text that reads like the printed page. The Surface Pen provides 1,024 levels of pressure sensitivity and an eraser on the other end. Simply turn the pen over and erase your Surface Pen strokes like you would with a regular pencil.

Need more display area for those important presentations? You can connect your Surface Pro 4 to Surface Dock and use up to two high-resolution monitors, a full keyboard, mouse, and any other accessories. You can enjoy several viewing angles thanks to the built-in Kickstand which lets your screen sit at almost any angle even while docked.


 
Collaborate with peers in study groups or your colleagues in meetings with the full power of the latest Microsoft Office Suite, including Outlook, Word, PowerPoint, Excel, and OneNote. No need to remember tedious passwords when you can log-in to Surface Pro 4 with enterprise-grade facial recognition technology. You even setup a secure profile for family and friends.



Here are the SPECS:
Microsoft Surface Pro 4
Processor 6th Gen Intel Core i5
Operating System Windows 10 Pro
Office 365 30-day trial
Display Screen: 12.3” PixelSense Display
Resolution: 2736 x 1824 (267 PPI)
Aspect ratio: 3:2
Touch: 10-point multi-touch
Graphics Intel HD graphics 520
Camera, video & Audio Windows Hello face-authentication camera (front-facing)
5.0MP front-facing camera with 1080p HD video
8.0MP rear-facing autofocus camera with 1080p HD video
Stereo microphones
Stereo speakers with Dolby Audio Premium
Memory 8GB RAM
Storage Solid state drive (SSD): 256GB
Ports Full-size USB 3.0
microSD card reader
Headset jack
Mini DisplayPort
Cover port
Surface Connect
Sensors Ambient light sensor
Accelerometer
Gyroscope
Magnetometer
Dimensions (W x D x H) §  11.50 x 7.93 x 0.33 in (292.10 x 201.42 x 8.45 mm)
Weight 1.73 lbs (786 g)
Battery Life Up to 9 hours of video playback
 



