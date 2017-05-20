backtop

May 20, 2017
With the miniscule battery life of most smartphones and tablets, it is important to carry a battery pack.

G Power S100 15000 mAh Power Bank

 

The G Power S100 model uses Li-ion battery type and capacity of 15000 mAh. This G power Bank comes with one-year warranty. Features with Led Indictors, overcharge protection along with Micro USB 2.0 connectivity and power requirement Input of 5V,A. This device also features short circuit protection, over current protection, led indicators, over discharge protection. G Power Bank weights under 60g and can be used with media players, mobile phones, and tablets.

 

 

There are many power bank devices available in the market to choose from, and here are a few top rated by Google:

 

1- Samsung power pack Wireless charging stand + power adapter-car and more. Priced under $120.00

 

 

Samsung Power Pack recharges a variety of devices and replace missing power cords with this Power Pack fast charge bundle. This pack includes a wireless charging stand.

 

2- Mophie Powerstaion XXL Power Bank -20000mAh

The high performance power concealed behind a durable aluminum finish is designed for users who need to power up to devices simultaneously. priced under $100

 

 

3- Mophie Juice Pack Powerstation Duo Power bank -6000 mAh

 

You can get the acclaimed mophie juice pack power and protection for your Samsung Galaxy S III or other micro USB –enabled device ready for use with this powerstation Duo 40365BBR external battery that features dual USB charging ports and a 6000mAh capacity to deliver reliable power that priced under $100

 

 

4 – TP-Link TL-PB 10400 Power bank – 10400 mAh.

 

This Dual USB ports (5V/ 1A) allow for charging two devices simultaneously and built in special circuit provides speed for your smartphones, under $50 at Office Depot, but you may find cheaper elsewhere.

 

5- myCharge – Razormax Portable Power Bank –Black

 

RZ60G-C, this five star Power Bank crafted from anodized aluminum, the 6000 mAh RazorMax delivers an extra 27 hours talk time for your smartphone. This power Bank comes equipped with 2 USB ports under $40.

 

 

As it has been said before, there are many more different kinds available in the market that would satisfy your needs.



