These headphones provide clear, powerful sound to motivate you through your most demanding workouts.



Photo Source: Bose



SoundSport Free headphones provide a superior combination of quality of sound and materials. This device won’t fall out of the ear thanks to the specially designed nozzle of the StayHear+ Sport tips which spread contact evenly around the inside of your ear. The fin follows the natural shape of the upper ridge of your ear to provide comfort and stay as while staying in place during the workouts.

We all sweat during a workout and that can wreak havoc on headphones. But the Bose SoundSport Free has a water-repellent mesh in the open ports that keeps the units dry and clear of sweat or rain.

Enjoy crystal clear sound thanks to volume-optimized EQ and Bose digital signal processing that delivers full and balanced sound at any volume. You will be able to enjoy you music no matter the outside distractions.







Photo Source: Bose



You get a case that not only protects your headphones, but also provides charging for your next use. The case provides two additional full charges which give up to 10 hours of battery life. There is also a quick 15-minute charge will give you 45 minutes of battery life.