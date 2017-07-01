backtop

Sony 's SRS-XB40 Bluetooth Speaker
DailyTech Staff - July 1, 2017 6:35 AM
Sony is a brand that delivers impressive products that Music gets a visual Identity with. The Japanese tech firm over the last few years has been positioned in the higher in Bluetooth speaker market.

There focus was on looks and design to make an attractive product compared to its competitors such as JBL and Bose. The new SRS XB line up, Sony has pushed the limits of portable Bluetooth speaker design to a different level by adding synchronized LED lights.  This powerful speaker with a soft rubber coating, lightweight, and bolder edges that makes it easy to hold. Also it takes small space on the desk or in your bag.

 

 

This speaker being an IPX5 water-resistant makes it even more attractive. All the audio playback buttons-pause, play, rewind and forward- along with power buttons,  NFC and volume buttons are on top. The buttons are rubber coated and connects with sense of touch.

This device has audio-in and USB port, which can be used to charge your smartphone.
 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Furthermore the performance of Sony’s Bluetooth speakers stands out. The device powerful speakers has almost perfect sound quality, even makes the bass go slightly overboard resulting in hiding treble and overall listening experience memorable by triggering the Extra Bass feature allows the Bluetooth speaker to use its second woofer placed at he back at full throttle.  You could always use the Wireless Party Chain; this feature lets you connect up to 10 speakers together to create a surround sound experience.
 



 

 

You can also synchronize the lighting with Wireless Party by pressing the power button, initiate Bluetooth pairing, connect the smartphone. This speaker also supports LDAC audio format at 990kbps, and the battery life on this device is between 18-20 hrs.  Sony claims that the SRS-B40 can run for a maximum of 24 hours on a single charge.



