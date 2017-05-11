|
The Sony Xperia XZ Premium bring images to life with brilliant colors and clarity thanks to Sony BRAVIA TV technology.
The Xperia XZ Premium allows you to view content in 4K HDR for a truly immersive viewing experience. Sony employs a unique technology for smartphones called TRILUMINOS Display which can produce 138% of the color spectrum for the most intense and vivid images and video to date.
This smartphone features the new Motion Eye camera technology that uses faster and smarter processing. Experience Super slow motion and predictive capture with Sony’s best motion detection technology at your fingertips. Xperia XZ Premium brings an upgraded version of BIONZ for mobile intelligent image-processor which produces more accurate motion detection with faster image processing.
Photo Source: Sony
The smartphone comes with Corning Gorilla Glass protection for the front and back of the device. However, it is recommended that you get a good protective case for a added measure of protection.
Water is not a problem for the XZ Premium thanks to the IP65/68 certification that assures protection from water spills and dust.
Here are the SPECS:
Here are the SPECS:
|
Sony Xperia XZ Premium
|
Memory and storage
|
4GB RAM
64GB (Single SIM)/64GB (Dual SIM) UFS internal memory1
|
SIM capability
|
Single SIM
Dual SIM
|
Operating System
|
Google Android 7.1 (Nougat)
|
Processor (CPU
|
Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
|
Display and design
Features
|
5.5" 4K HDR Display
TRILUMINOS™ display for mobile
X-Reality® for mobile
|
Main camera
|
19MP Motion Eye™ Camera
1/2.3" Exmor RS™ for mobile memory stacked sensor
Pixel Pitch 1.22μm
Triple image sensing technology
Predictive Hybrid Autofocus
960 fps Super slow motion videos
Predictive Capture
0.5 sec Quick Launch & Capture
|
Front camera
|
13 MP
1/3.06” Exmor RS™ for mobile image sensor
22mm Wide-angle lens F2.0
|
Connectivity
|
A-GNSS (GPS + GLONASS)3
Wi-Fi® Miracast™
Bluetooth® 5.0 wireless technology
DLNA Certified™
|
Sound
|
High-Resolution Audio (LPCM, FLAC, ALAC, DSD)
DSEE HX™
LDAC
Digital Noise Cancellation
|
Durability
|
Water-resistant (IP65/68)
Corning® Gorilla® Glass (Front and Back)
|
Dimensions
|
6.1" x 3.0" x 0.3"
|
Weight
|
6.73 oz
|
Battery
Features
|
3230mAh
Smart Stamina
Qnovo Adaptive Charging
STAMINA mode
Quick Charge 3.0
"People Don't Respect Confidentiality in This Industry" -- Sony Computer Entertainment of America President and CEO Jack Tretton
|
Most Popular ArticlesArtificial Intelligence Helps Police With Custody Decisions
May 10, 2017, 5:45 AM
ASUS PRIME Z270-A - The Next Evolution of the ASUS Motherboard
May 10, 2017, 7:15 AM
Sony Xperia XZ Premium – World’s First Smartphone with 4K HDR Display
May 11, 2017, 7:33 AM
Microsoft shows off Watch that quiets Parkinson’s Tremors
May 11, 2017, 5:44 AM
HP OMEN X – Revolutionary Design & Ultimate Performance
May 9, 2017, 7:30 AM