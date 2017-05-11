

Gadgets Sony Xperia XZ Premium – World’s First Smartphone with 4K HDR Display

-

The Sony Xperia XZ Premium bring images to life with brilliant colors and clarity thanks to Sony BRAVIA TV technology.







This smartphone features the new Motion Eye camera technology that uses faster and smarter processing. Experience Super slow motion and predictive capture with Sony’s best motion detection technology at your fingertips. Xperia XZ Premium brings an upgraded version of BIONZ for mobile intelligent image-processor which produces more accurate motion detection with faster image processing.





Photo Source: Sony



The smartphone comes with Corning Gorilla Glass protection for the front and back of the device. However, it is recommended that you get a good protective case for a added measure of protection.



Water is not a problem for the XZ Premium thanks to the IP65/68 certification that assures protection from water spills and dust.











Here are the SPECS:

Sony Xperia XZ Premium Memory and storage 4GB RAM

64GB (Single SIM)/64GB (Dual SIM) UFS internal memory 1 SIM capability Single SIM

Dual SIM Operating System Google Android 7.1 (Nougat) Processor (CPU Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Display and design Features 5.5" 4K HDR Display

TRILUMINOS™ display for mobile

X-Reality® for mobile

Main camera 19MP Motion Eye™ Camera

1/2.3" Exmor RS™ for mobile memory stacked sensor

Pixel Pitch 1.22μm

Triple image sensing technology

Predictive Hybrid Autofocus

960 fps Super slow motion videos

Predictive Capture

0.5 sec Quick Launch & Capture

Front camera 13 MP

1/3.06” Exmor RS™ for mobile image sensor

22mm Wide-angle lens F2.0

Connectivity A-GNSS (GPS + GLONASS) 3

Wi-Fi® Miracast™

Bluetooth® 5.0 wireless technology

DLNA Certified™

Sound High-Resolution Audio (LPCM, FLAC, ALAC, DSD)

DSEE HX™

LDAC

Digital Noise Cancellation

Durability Water-resistant (IP65/68)

Corning® Gorilla® Glass (Front and Back) Dimensions 6.1" x 3.0" x 0.3" Weight 6.73 oz Battery Features 3230mAh

Smart Stamina

Qnovo Adaptive Charging



STAMINA mode

Quick Charge 3.0





