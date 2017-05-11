backtop

The Sony Xperia XZ Premium bring images to life with brilliant colors and clarity thanks to Sony BRAVIA TV technology.

The Xperia XZ Premium allows you to view content in 4K HDR for a truly immersive viewing experience. Sony employs a unique technology for smartphones called TRILUMINOS Display which can produce 138% of the color spectrum for the most intense and vivid images and video to date.
 
This smartphone features the new Motion Eye camera technology that uses faster and smarter processing. Experience Super slow motion and predictive capture with Sony’s best motion detection technology at your fingertips. Xperia XZ Premium brings an upgraded version of BIONZ for mobile intelligent image-processor which produces more accurate motion detection with faster image processing.
 

Photo Source: Sony
 
The smartphone comes with Corning Gorilla Glass protection for the front and back of the device.  However, it is recommended that you get a good protective case for a added measure of protection.

Water is not a problem for the XZ Premium thanks to the IP65/68 certification that assures protection from water spills and dust.
 
 
 
 
 
Here are the SPECS:
Sony Xperia XZ Premium
Memory and storage 4GB RAM
64GB (Single SIM)/64GB (Dual SIM) UFS internal memory1
SIM capability
 Single SIM
Dual SIM
Operating System
 Google Android 7.1 (Nougat)
Processor (CPU Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
Display and design
Features		 5.5" 4K HDR Display
TRILUMINOS™ display for mobile
X-Reality® for mobile
 
Main camera
 19MP Motion Eye™ Camera
1/2.3" Exmor RS™ for mobile memory stacked sensor
Pixel Pitch 1.22μm
Triple image sensing technology
Predictive Hybrid Autofocus
960 fps Super slow motion videos
Predictive Capture
0.5 sec Quick Launch & Capture
 
Front camera
 13 MP
1/3.06” Exmor RS™ for mobile image sensor
22mm Wide-angle lens F2.0
 
Connectivity
 A-GNSS (GPS + GLONASS)3
Wi-Fi® Miracast™
Bluetooth® 5.0 wireless technology
DLNA Certified™
 
Sound
 High-Resolution Audio (LPCM, FLAC, ALAC, DSD)
DSEE HX™
LDAC
Digital Noise Cancellation
 
Durability
 Water-resistant (IP65/68)
Corning® Gorilla® Glass (Front and Back)
Dimensions
 6.1" x 3.0" x 0.3"
Weight
 6.73 oz
Battery
Features
 3230mAh
Smart Stamina
Qnovo Adaptive Charging
 
STAMINA mode
Quick Charge 3.0
 
 



