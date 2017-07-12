|
Gadgets
Solar Red HTC U11
Nenfort Golit
- July 12, 2017 6:32 AM
The solar Red HTC U11 just hit the market, and is going for the price of $649 on HTC website and $854.99 as of now on eBay.
The Solar Red HTC U11 smartphone has a rare light altering Design, in essence the Solar Red color is different from any other smartphone in the market as of now. What makes this device absolutely different is the means at which the U11 color gets altered relying upon the angle at which light hits the device and the way a person is looking at the smartphone.
Solar Red HTC (Source: HTC)
Photo source: Android Authority
The Solar Red HTC U11 cover design is made out of a bright red finish with the inclusion of gold, and yellow hues which depend on the direction at which a person’s lock at the phone or light hitting the device surface. Although there is nothing special about the device except it fascinating cover, as the device is just a regular edition of the HTC U11 and not a special edition.
The device comes with the current hardware as the rest of the HTC U11, which includes a 5.5-inch Super LCD5 display touchscreen, RAM size of 4GB Qualcomm Snapdragon and a storage space size of 64 GB. It comes with a 12MP front facing camera and a 16MP rear camera. It has an audio playback and stereo recording of 24-bits/192KHZ. The device is also IP67 dust and water resistant, with an operating system of Android 7.1 Nougat.
Photo source: The Independent
Here are the full SPECS:
Source: SOLAR RED HTC U11
|
Display
|
Size
Resolution
Pixel Density
|
5.5 inches (~71.4% screen-to-body ratio)
1440 x 2560 pixels
534 ppi
|
Camera
|
Rear
Front
|
16 MP, f/2.0, 1080p
12 MP, f/1.7, phase detection autofocus, OIS, dual-LED (dual tone) flash
|
Storage
|
Internal Memory
Micro SD
|
64 GB or 128GB
Expandable up to 256GB
|
Performance
|
Operating System
RAM
Processor
|
Android 7.1 (Nougat)
4GB or 6GB
Qualcomm MSM8998 Snapdragon 835
Octa-core, Adreno 540
|
Design
|
Color
Weight
Battery
|
Solar Red
169 g
73h
|
Network, Connectivity, and Sensors
|
Network Technology
Connectivity
Sensor
|
GSM / HSPA / LTE
Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, DLNA, hotspot, Bluetooth: 4.2, A2DP, LE
GPS: A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, NFC
USB: 3.1, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector
Fingerprint (front-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
Sources: Flipboard, HTC, Android Authority
"If they're going to pirate somebody, we want it to be us rather than somebody else." -- Microsoft Business Group President Jeff Raikes
|
Most Popular ArticlesComparison: OnePlus 5 vs Xiaomi Mi 6
July 8, 2017, 8:17 AM
Libre Computer 64-bit Development Board
June 30, 2017, 6:28 AM
Mi Notebook Air - Ultra Thin with Ultra Performance
July 7, 2017, 8:10 AM
Microsoft Workplace Analytics
July 6, 2017, 6:17 AM
Moto Z2 Force – Powerful Flagship Smartphone Competitor
July 6, 2017, 6:29 AM