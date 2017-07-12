

Gadgets Solar Red HTC U11

-

Print Recipient E-mail Sender E-mail

Solar Red HTC (Source: HTC) The solar Red HTC U11 just hit the market, and is going for the price of $649 on HTC website and $854.99 as of now on eBay.









Photo source: Android Authority



The Solar Red HTC U11 cover design is made out of a bright red finish with the inclusion of gold, and yellow hues which depend on the direction at which a person’s lock at the phone or light hitting the device surface. Although there is nothing special about the device except it fascinating cover, as the device is just a regular edition of the HTC U11 and not a special edition.



The device comes with the current hardware as the rest of the HTC U11, which includes a 5.5-inch Super LCD5 display touchscreen, RAM size of 4GB Qualcomm Snapdragon and a storage space size of 64 GB. It comes with a 12MP front facing camera and a 16MP rear camera. It has an audio playback and stereo recording of 24-bits/192KHZ. The device is also IP67 dust and water resistant, with an operating system of Android 7.1 Nougat.





Photo source: The Independent



Here are the full SPECS:

Display Size

Resolution

Pixel Density

5.5 inches (~71.4% screen-to-body ratio)

1440 x 2560 pixels

534 ppi Camera Rear

Front 16 MP, f/2.0, 1080p

12 MP, f/1.7, phase detection autofocus, OIS, dual-LED (dual tone) flash Storage Internal Memory

Micro SD 64 GB or 128GB

Expandable up to 256GB Performance Operating System

RAM

Processor Android 7.1 (Nougat)

4GB or 6GB

Qualcomm MSM8998 Snapdragon 835

Octa-core, Adreno 540 Design Color

Weight

Battery

Solar Red

169 g

73h Network, Connectivity, and Sensors Network Technology

Connectivity







Sensor GSM / HSPA / LTE

Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, DLNA, hotspot, Bluetooth: 4.2, A2DP, LE

GPS: A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, NFC

USB: 3.1, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector

Fingerprint (front-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass Source:

The Solar Red HTC U11 smartphone has a rare light altering Design, in essence the Solar Red color is different from any other smartphone in the market as of now. What makes this device absolutely different is the means at which the U11 color gets altered relying upon the angle at which light hits the device and the way a person is looking at the smartphone.Photo source: Android AuthorityThe Solar Red HTC U11 cover design is made out of a bright red finish with the inclusion of gold, and yellow hues which depend on the direction at which a person’s lock at the phone or light hitting the device surface. Although there is nothing special about the device except it fascinating cover, as the device is just a regular edition of the HTC U11 and not a special edition.The device comes with the current hardware as the rest of the HTC U11, which includes a 5.5-inch Super LCD5 display touchscreen, RAM size of 4GB Qualcomm Snapdragon and a storage space size of 64 GB. It comes with a 12MP front facing camera and a 16MP rear camera. It has an audio playback and stereo recording of 24-bits/192KHZ. The device is also IP67 dust and water resistant, with an operating system of Android 7.1 Nougat.Photo source: The IndependentHere are the full SPECS:Source: SOLAR RED HTC U11 Sources: Flipboard, HTC, Android Authority





"If they're going to pirate somebody, we want it to be us rather than somebody else." -- Microsoft Business Group President Jeff Raikes