Gadgets Solar Red HTC U11
Nenfort Golit - July 12, 2017 6:32 AM
Solar Red HTC  (Source: HTC)
The solar Red HTC U11 just hit the market, and is going for the price of $649 on HTC website and $854.99 as of now on eBay.

The Solar Red HTC U11 smartphone has a rare light altering Design, in essence the Solar Red color is different from any other smartphone in the market as of now. What makes this device absolutely different is the means at which the U11 color gets altered relying upon the angle at which light hits the device and the way a person is looking at the smartphone.


Photo source: Android Authority

The Solar Red HTC U11 cover design is made out of a bright red finish with the inclusion of gold, and yellow hues which depend on the direction at which a person’s lock at the phone or light hitting the device surface. Although there is nothing special about the device except it fascinating cover, as the device is just a regular edition of the HTC U11 and not a special edition.
 
The device comes with the current hardware as the rest of the HTC U11, which includes a 5.5-inch Super LCD5 display touchscreen, RAM size of 4GB Qualcomm Snapdragon and a storage space size of 64 GB. It comes with a 12MP front facing camera and a 16MP rear camera. It has an audio playback and stereo recording of 24-bits/192KHZ. The device is also IP67 dust and water resistant, with an operating system of Android 7.1 Nougat.


Photo source: The Independent

Here are the full SPECS:
Display
Size
Resolution
Pixel Density
 		 5.5 inches (~71.4% screen-to-body ratio)
1440 x 2560 pixels
534 ppi
Camera
Rear
Front		 16 MP, f/2.0, 1080p
12 MP, f/1.7, phase detection autofocus, OIS, dual-LED (dual tone) flash
Storage
Internal Memory
Micro SD		 64 GB or 128GB
Expandable up to 256GB
Performance
Operating System
RAM
Processor		 Android 7.1 (Nougat)
4GB or 6GB
Qualcomm MSM8998 Snapdragon 835
Octa-core, Adreno 540
Design
Color
Weight
Battery
 		 Solar Red
169 g
73h
Network, Connectivity, and Sensors
Network Technology
Connectivity
 
 
 
Sensor		 GSM / HSPA / LTE
Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, DLNA, hotspot, Bluetooth: 4.2, A2DP, LE
GPS: A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, NFC
USB: 3.1, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector
Fingerprint (front-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
Source: SOLAR RED HTC U11

Sources: Flipboard, HTC, Android Authority




