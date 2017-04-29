backtop

Scientists have used a smartphone to control the activity of the living cells inside and animal.

The fusion of biology and technology was used to control blood sugar levels in mice with diabetes. This idea is described in Science Translational Medicine as a possibility of drug treatments for wide range of disease.

According to a report; the Chinese researchers say the approach could pave the way for a “new era” in medicine. First action was to turn normal cells was turn into living factories. This technology is called optogenetics and these cells would kick into gear when exposed to specific wavelengths of red light, and a set of wirelessly powered LEDs and a smartphone app to control them. Researchers at East China Normal University in Shanghai implanted the system into mice and were able to control diabetes with the tap of a touchscreen.


J SHAO

The device was implanted under the skin

But for now the scientists take tiny drops of blood to measure the level of the sugar and then releases the right amount of therapeutic chemicals. The scientist’s ultimate goal is a fully automated system that both detects sugar levels and releases the right amount of therapeutic chemicals. The team said the findings” could pave the way for a new era of personalized digitalized and globalized precision medicine”. Professor Mark Gomelsky, a molecular biologist from the University of Wyoming, said the study was an “exciting accomplishment”, and he added: how soon should we expect to see people on the street wearing fashionable LED wristbands that irradiate implanted cells engineered to produce genetically encoded drugs under the control of a smartphone?

Even though this new era is at its early stage, but the exciting work may replace the exiting insulin Pump or any other method available in the market to smart cell-based therapeutics.” Reported by James Gallagher


Photo: Google

Insulin pumps are about the size of an electronic pager and can be worn on a belt or in a pocket, and delivers insulin through a flexible tube inserted under the skin near the abdomen. The user gets a continuous flow of basal insulin, as well as larger bolus doses that are released by pressing a button at mealtimes or at other times when flood sugar levels are above the target range.


Photo: Google

There are verities of Insulin Pumps in the market that Kaleido Insulin Pump is another one.

However insulin pumps require attention in order for them to give good results.

 

 



"There is a single light of science, and to brighten it anywhere is to brighten it everywhere." -- Isaac Asimov



