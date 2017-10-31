

Hardware Smart homes, cars may identify you from finger vibrations

No longer fingerprints! Scientists developed a low-cost security system that accurately senses finger vibrations to identify people and grants access to smart homes, cars or appliances.







The new system called VibWrite, allows user verification when the finger touches any solid surface.



The system integrates passcode, behavioural and physiological characteristics, which were developed by researchers at Rutgers University.



System builds on a touch sensing technique by using vibration signals. According to Professor Yingying Chen from Rutgers University, “ Everyone’s finger bone structure in unique, and their fingers apply different pressures on surfaces, so sensors that detect subtle physiological and behavioural differences can identify and authenticate a person.”







He also added, “ Smart access systems that use fingerprinting and iris-recognition are very secure, but they are probably more than 10 times as expensive as our VibWrite system, especially when you want to widely deploy them.”



Researchers said, VibWrite allows users to choose from PINs, lock patterns or gestures to gain secure access.



VibWrite system is low-cost and uses minimal power. It comes with an inexpensive vibration motor and receiver, and it can turn any solid surface into an authentication surface.







Developer says, it has easy hardware installation and maintenance, and “VibWrite” probably could be commercialized in couple of years.



According to a report, during two trials, VibWrite verified legitimate users with more than 95% accuracy and the false positive rate was less than 3%.



The new system needs improvements because at this time users may need a few attempts to pass the system.



The developer mentioned that they deploy multiple sensor pairs, refine the hardware and upgrade authentication algorithms. Also it needs to be tested outdoors to account for varying temperatures and other climate conditions.



Therefore VibWrite still is under development and more tests needs to be done before it could hit the market.



