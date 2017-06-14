backtop

Samsung launched two new J series of smartphones in India. These handsets come in Black and Gold. The J7 will be available for sale on retail stores by June 20 while the J7 Pro will hit the market on mid July.

Samsung Galaxy J7 Max comes with a 5.7 “ full HD display of 1080x1920 pixel resolution powered by 1.6 GHz octa-core Mediatek processor along with 4GB of RAM. There is 32GB internal storage and micro SD cards upgradable to 256GB.
 
This device comes with a 13MP rear camera and LED flash, along with 13MP front facing and LED flash.   Galaxy J7 Max is powered by a 3300mAh battery and has metal unibody design, and as advertised on shop on Google,” T-Mobile has it for Prepaid at $249.99.” 
 
Samsung Stereo Headset –hands set free available at eBay.
 
 

Photo Source: Google
 
 
The Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro will become available sometime in July and has a 5.5 “ display that and with 1080 x 1920 resolution, Android 7.0 Nougat, 1.6GHz Cortex-A53 and microSD card slot upgradable to 256 GB and Dual SIM (Nano –SIM, dual stand –by). The cameras will stay the same as on J7 Max, along with removable Li-lon 3600 mAh battery priced under $280.


Photo Source: Google
 
 
However, there was a report that the battery in this handset may have removable Li-lon 3500.



