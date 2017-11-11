Samsung unveiled a new processor that may power the upcoming Galaxy smartphone, possibly to be called Galaxy S9.





It is rumored that the Samsung’s new device could feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor. The company may sell some of its flagship units with Exynos processors in certain markets. The Exynos 9 series chipset could be powering the Galaxy S9 to ship to selected markets.

Samsung did not provide much information about the processor at the event.

There was only mention of the SoC has 3 rd –generation custom CPU cores.

Also added that the processor will include and upgraded GPU and Gigabit LTE modem.

The processor is built on 2 nd generation 10nm process technology. If Qualcomm collaborates with Samsung again, then they may use the same processes for its next flagship Processor and may get named as Snapdragon 845.

While, in the past there was a report from ETNews Korea saying that Qualcomm has chosen to work with TSMC (Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company) in order to work on chipsets with 7nm process. This may not be possible for mass production of both companies in 2018, unless one expect 7nm processors to receive in 2019.

However according to a report, Samsung and Qualcomm are working together on the Snapdragon 845, and the same report added that the South Korean tech Titan is working on 7 th generation OLED displays.

The Samsung Galaxy S9 believed that will have the following specifications:

The device with display of 6.0” powered by 3500mAh battery along with 64GB storage, 6GB RAM and 12MP camera. S9 will operate on Android v 7.1.1(Nougat)

Comes with dual SIM slots of GSM1 (Nano)+GSM2 (Nano: Hybrid). Samsung S9

As far as Multimedia goes, the device will have Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9810 and graphics of mali –G71 MP20 as well as Octa core (f.3 GHz,Quad core, M2 Mongoose=1.7 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 ) processor.

The device is water resistant (up to 30 minutes in a depth of almost 5 feet,IP68 with Corning Gorilla Glass screen protection. The touch screen S9 with 64 GB internal memory has expandable memory up to 256GB, autofocus with resolution 8MP front camera and video recording 1920x1080 at fps. Will be available in 2018.