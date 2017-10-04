Samsung designed a virtual reality for use with windows PCs.

HMD Odyssey in the past announced that it would be joining with Dell, HP, Lenovo, Acer, and Asus to launch a hardware line-up for Microsoft’s new mixed Reality platform.

The new products are able to track the wearers’ movement in the room without any additional external sensors.

Here is another brand on top of existing ones from HTC’s Vive and Facebook’s Oculus rift, which they have had most of the market

Until now, the field of view for other Windows headsets was reported to be 95 degrees. But the leaked product page for the Samsung Odyssey headset says “ up to 110 degrees,”. This may put it far ahead of Rift and Vive.

Leaked image shows that headset has IPD adjustment to control and change the distance between the lenses





This feature lets user dial in the spot where the image is sharpest for their specific IPD.

According to Microsoft’s website, the price point is $500 which includes motion controllers. The release date is set for the 6 th of November.

So what makes this better than other Windows VR devices? By comparison, the outstanding resolution of 1440 x 1600 is much higher than the other two devices. The Rift has a resolution of 1440 x 1440 and the Vive comes in at 1080 x 1200.

Also the Samsung’s headset uses an OLED display to provide better and sharper color with no or low difficulty, while the other two incorporate LCD displays.