Samsung may be preparing to release their first folding smartphone this year.

According to the latest news a secretive Samsung smartphone known as model number SM-G888N0, has been certified by Bluetooth SIG, a certification body for Bluetooth devices. It is widely believed that this handheld device may actually be the long-anticipated Samsung Galaxy X.

The main selling point of Galaxy X is that the phone will fold in some way. This idea supports the use of a flexible OLED panel and some kind of segmented design. Essentially, the device could then switch between smartphone and tablet form factors. This opens the door for folding wearables as well.





Not only will the Galaxy X smartphone have a foldable screen but also a 4K resolution display. This display is reported to have the "diamond PenTile sub-pixel arrangement." Samsung has the intellectual property rights for the PenTile matrix display, and it has implemented this architecture in its Galaxy S7 lineup already.

The rumored specs for this smartphone are Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 830 processor, 6GB of RAM, 4,000mAh or 3,600mAh battery, 5.5 to 5.7inch QHD Super AMOLED foldable display, Water and dust resistance, 256GB internal storage + microSD, Dual rear cameras and Iris scanner.

The Galaxy X smartphone is also anticipated to carry the model number SM-G929F and will supposedly be released in the UK, Italy, Germany, Poland, Nordic countries, France, Ireland and South Korea. Notably, the U.S. market is missing from the Galaxy X's list.