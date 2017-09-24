Samsung’s new flagship smartphone will be here 2018. Here is what we found out so far.





According to a report from South Korean publication ET News, Samsung is in the process of manufacturing a superior camera that is capable of capturing 1,000 images per second. This would make for a level of video quality that far exceeds what is available by any other smartphone.

The possibility of 1,000 fps means super slow-motion video capture that is up to 40 times faster than regular current industry standard. This promises to be far better than the newly released iPhone X which has a capability of around 240 fps for 1080p videos. Sony’s XZ Premium smartphone falls short as well.

Samsung accomplishes this amazing feat thanks to a dedicated processor with on-board memory. This three-layer stacked imaging unit would be created by configuring a system semiconductor to function beneath the smartphone’s image sensor and then a DRAM chip is used to temporarily store data by connecting it with a silicon penetration electrode (TSV) technology.

The image sensor installed in the existing premium smartphones is a two-layer laminated structure composed of a sensor and a logic chip.