According to a report, Samsung has launched a rugged version of its Galaxy S flagship smartphones, which all fall under the ‘active’ line –up.

The company is ready to launch a rugged variant of the Galaxy S8 this year as well. An image showing the alleged Samsung Galaxy S8 active has popped up online. This image was listed on the Wireless Power Consortium website. Smartphone is visible with a hard casing on the sides. Still it may make the Galaxy S8 resistant to drops, dust and water, but the smartphone will most likely lose its signature dual –curved display because of that.

 

 

The listing shows the front panel of the smartphone, along with the model number-SM-G892A, while the flat screen could be seen as a disappointment by many, the interesting thing is that the device maintains its expanded screen –to-body ratio as it is in the regular Galaxy S8. Nothing else is known about the product.

 

But others have pointed out that the smartphone shown off in this leak closely resembles the LG G6, injecting a small but noticeable sliver of black into the S8’s bezel-fee sides.

 

 

Samsung has not mentioned its intentions of launching the Galaxy S8 Active yet.

 

The blow is the Galaxy S8 Active specifications that we think it will come with:

This device may come with battery size of 4200mAh along with 8MP secondary camera and 13 MP primary camera. Other features include (Retina eye scanner, fingerprint scanner, rugged design, rapid wireless charging, IP68 rating, 3G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, and dust, water, shock proof) along with 32 Memory and 64 GB with Android 7.0 Operating System.
 


 

There are rumors that one could expect it to show up exclusively with the US-based telecom carrier AT&T, as always it has been the case, but hoping that the S8 Active appears in more places than just on carrier in the US.   A report form Investor website claimed that Samsung has sold over 5 million Galaxy S8 smartphones up-to know.



