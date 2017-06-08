backtop

Print

Samsung Galaxy J7  (Source: Samsung)
Samsung has updated their J-Series of smartphones to be faster, have better displays, and with a better camera.

Samsung recently launched three new versions of its Galaxy J-Series Smartphones which run Android 7.1 Nougat.  Current information show that the J3 is now available in the US at AT&T.  The J5 will be available in Europe in June, while the J7 will arrive in Europe later in July.

J3 has a 5-inch HD display, Exynos 7570 quad-core 1.4GHz processor, 2GB of RAM, 16GB of storage, and a 2,400mAh battery.

The J5 has a 5.2-inch HD Super AMOLED display, 2GB of RAM, 16GBof storage, expandable up to 256GB with a microSD card, quad-core 1.6GHz processor, and 13MP front and rear cameras.

The J7 is the flagship of the lineup and comes with a 5.5-inch HD Super AMOLED display, 16GB of storage, expandable up to 256GB with a microSD card; quad-core 1.6GHz processor, and 13MP front and rear cameras.


Photo Source: Samsung
 
Here are the SPECS:

Samsung Galaxy J7 2017
Display
 
Type Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors
Size 5.5 inches (~73.3% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution 1080 x 1920 pixels (~401 ppi pixel density)
Multitouch Yes
Platform
OS Android 7.1 (Nougat)
Chipset Exynos 7870 Octa
CPU Octa-core 1.6 GHz Cortex-A53
GPU Mali-T830MP2
Memory
Card slot microSD, up to 256 GB (dedicated slot)
Internal 16 GB, 3 GB RAM
Camera
Primary 13 MP, f/1.9, autofocus, LED flash
Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR
Video 1080p@30fps
Secondary 13 MP, LED flash, 1080p
Features
Sensors Fingerprint (front-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
Browser HTML5
Body
Dimensions 152.4 x 74.7 x 7.9 mm (6.00 x 2.94 x 0.31 in)
Weight -
SIM Single SIM (Nano-SIM) or Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
  - IP54 certified - dust and splash resistant
Battery Non-removable Li-Ion 3600 mAh battery

 
 



"Death Is Very Likely The Single Best Invention Of Life" -- Steve Jobs



Latest Blog Posts
Something big at Apple
DailyTech Staff - Jun 9, 2017, 8:15 AM
Amazon is ending its unlimited cloud storage plan.
DailyTech Staff - Jun 9, 2017, 7:01 AM
Bots you need to check out this week.
DailyTech Staff - Jun 8, 2017, 6:12 AM
Microsoft is Redesigning Skype
DailyTech Staff - Jun 7, 2017, 6:00 AM
Google Teams up with Wonder Woman
DailyTech Staff - Jun 6, 2017, 6:31 AM
Samsung Has Uploaded its Device Maintenance tool to the Google Play Store
DailyTech Staff - Jun 5, 2017, 6:33 AM
Sega is opening a VR area in its arcade in Akihabara Japan
DailyTech Staff - Jun 4, 2017, 7:03 AM
Microsoft Bring its Planner App to iOS and Android.
DailyTech Staff - Jun 3, 2017, 6:00 AM
Android founder displays new Smartphone
DailyTech Staff - Jun 2, 2017, 6:00 AM
LG V20 One of the Most Underrated Smart Phone
DailyTech Staff - Jun 1, 2017, 6:16 AM
Nest Cam IQ – The Smart Camera that can Identify People
Elroy Bethell - May 31, 2017, 8:00 AM
Do you have Smartphone Thumb?
Elroy Bethell - May 30, 2017, 8:49 AM
Are You Addicted to Your Smartphone?
Elroy Bethell - May 29, 2017, 8:18 AM
Robocop gets a Job – Dubai Puts Robot Police Officers on the Force
Elroy Bethell - May 26, 2017, 7:47 AM
Motorola claims that their battery tests would have exposed Samsung’s battery flaw.
Elroy Bethell - May 25, 2017, 6:26 AM
Windows 7 hardest hit by WannaCry worm
Saimin Nidarson - May 23, 2017, 6:43 AM
Amazon adds live TV channels to Prime Video
Saimin Nidarson - May 23, 2017, 6:28 AM
Next-Gen Broadcast TV – Better Free Over-the-Air TV
Elroy Bethell - May 22, 2017, 7:40 AM
California botulism outbreak linked to petrol station’s nacho cheese
Saimin Nidarson - May 21, 2017, 6:26 AM
The Best Android Apps
Saimin Nidarson - May 20, 2017, 6:16 AM
Samsung Galaxy Note 7 get New Life as Galaxy Note “Fandom Edition” (FE)
Elroy Bethell - May 19, 2017, 5:24 AM
Apple Watch 3 Release Date
Saimin Nidarson - May 18, 2017, 5:38 AM





botimage
Copyright 2017 DailyTech LLC. - RSS Feed | Advertise | About Us | Ethics | FAQ | Terms, Conditions & Privacy Information | Kristopher Kubicki