|
Samsung has updated their J-Series of smartphones to be faster, have better displays, and with a better camera.
Samsung Galaxy J7 (Source: Samsung)
Samsung recently launched three new versions of its Galaxy J-Series Smartphones which run Android 7.1 Nougat. Current information show that the J3 is now available in the US at AT&T. The J5 will be available in Europe in June, while the J7 will arrive in Europe later in July.
J3 has a 5-inch HD display, Exynos 7570 quad-core 1.4GHz processor, 2GB of RAM, 16GB of storage, and a 2,400mAh battery.
The J5 has a 5.2-inch HD Super AMOLED display, 2GB of RAM, 16GBof storage, expandable up to 256GB with a microSD card, quad-core 1.6GHz processor, and 13MP front and rear cameras.
The J7 is the flagship of the lineup and comes with a 5.5-inch HD Super AMOLED display, 16GB of storage, expandable up to 256GB with a microSD card; quad-core 1.6GHz processor, and 13MP front and rear cameras.
Photo Source: Samsung
Here are the SPECS:
|
Samsung Galaxy J7 2017
|
Display
|
|
Type
|
Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors
|
Size
|
5.5 inches (~73.3% screen-to-body ratio)
|
Resolution
|
1080 x 1920 pixels (~401 ppi pixel density)
|
Multitouch
|
Yes
|
Platform
|
|
OS
|
Android 7.1 (Nougat)
|
Chipset
|
Exynos 7870 Octa
|
CPU
|
Octa-core 1.6 GHz Cortex-A53
|
GPU
|
Mali-T830MP2
|
Memory
|
|
Camera
|
|
Primary
|
13 MP, f/1.9, autofocus, LED flash
|
Features
|
Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR
|
Video
|
1080p@30fps
|
Secondary
|
13 MP, LED flash, 1080p
|
Features
|
|
Sensors
|
Fingerprint (front-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
|
Messaging
|
SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|
Browser
|
HTML5
|
Body
|
|
Dimensions
|
152.4 x 74.7 x 7.9 mm (6.00 x 2.94 x 0.31 in)
|
Weight
|
-
|
SIM
|
Single SIM (Nano-SIM) or Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
|
|
- IP54 certified - dust and splash resistant
|
Battery
|
Non-removable Li-Ion 3600 mAh battery
"Death Is Very Likely The Single Best Invention Of Life" -- Steve Jobs
|
Most Popular Articles5 Great Tablets for People on Budget
June 3, 2017, 6:00 AM
iPhone 8 – Apple’s 2017 Smartphone Game Changer
June 5, 2017, 8:09 AM
Dell Inspiron 27 7000 – Your VR Ready All-In-One
June 2, 2017, 7:34 AM
Xiaomi Mi Max 2 – The Smartphone with the big Screen and big Battery
May 31, 2017, 7:35 AM
Microsoft Has Launched its Cognitive Toolkit.
June 5, 2017, 6:41 AM