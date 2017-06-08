Samsung has updated their J-Series of smartphones to be faster, have better displays, and with a better camera.

Samsung recently launched three new versions of its Galaxy J-Series Smartphones which run Android 7.1 Nougat. Current information show that the J3 is now available in the US at AT&T. The J5 will be available in Europe in June, while the J7 will arrive in Europe later in July.

J3 has a 5-inch HD display, Exynos 7570 quad-core 1.4GHz processor, 2GB of RAM, 16GB of storage, and a 2,400mAh battery.

The J5 has a 5.2-inch HD Super AMOLED display, 2GB of RAM, 16GBof storage, expandable up to 256GB with a microSD card, quad-core 1.6GHz processor, and 13MP front and rear cameras.

The J7 is the flagship of the lineup and comes with a 5.5-inch HD Super AMOLED display, 16GB of storage, expandable up to 256GB with a microSD card; quad-core 1.6GHz processor, and 13MP front and rear cameras.





Photo Source: Samsung



Here are the SPECS:

Samsung Galaxy J7 2017 Display

Type Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors Size 5.5 inches (~73.3% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 1080 x 1920 pixels (~401 ppi pixel density) Multitouch Yes Platform OS Android 7.1 (Nougat) Chipset Exynos 7870 Octa CPU Octa-core 1.6 GHz Cortex-A53 GPU Mali-T830MP2 Memory Card slot microSD, up to 256 GB (dedicated slot) Internal 16 GB, 3 GB RAM Camera Primary 13 MP, f/1.9, autofocus, LED flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR Video 1080p@30fps Secondary 13 MP, LED flash, 1080p Features Sensors Fingerprint (front-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Browser HTML5 Body Dimensions 152.4 x 74.7 x 7.9 mm (6.00 x 2.94 x 0.31 in) Weight - SIM Single SIM (Nano-SIM) or Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by) - IP54 certified - dust and splash resistant Battery Non-removable Li-Ion 3600 mAh battery



