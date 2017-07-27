backtop

Print
Samsung’s Galaxy Book is available in two sizes that can give you enough computer power and performance to consider replacing your laptop.

The Galaxy Book by Samsung is a tablet that runs the Microsoft Windows 10 operating system.  This tablet comes in two convenient sizes and can easily substitute for a desktop when you add the bundled keyboard.
You get up to a 7th Gen Intel Core processor on the 12-inch model along with 8GB or 4GB RAM and a 256GB or 128GB of solid-state drive. The 10-inch model features an Intel Core m3 processor and 4GB of built-in RAM and a 128GB or a 64GB solid-state drive. The bonus with these tablets is that they both include a keyboard and S Pen that never need charging.


Photo Source: Samsung

You can easily connect to your Samsung devices with Samsung Flow.  This allows you to share files wirelessly without Wi-Fi Plus, as well as send and receive text messages and respond to notifications right from the tablet.

The keyboard and S Pen are included with the tablets, but you will have to pay for  a mouse and optional SD card. The detachable keyboard magnetically connects on contact and has an adjustable stand so you can work at whatever angle suits you. It also collapses flat against the screen so you can set off as easily as you set up.
The included S Pen is equipped with tilt recognition to provide a natural writing experience. It has one of the thinnest pen tips ever and detects over 4,000 points of pressure.

Here are the SPECS:
Samsung Galaxy Book
  Galaxy Book 12.0” Galaxy Book 10.6”
Processor Intel® Core™ i5 processor Intel® Core™ m3 processor
Operating System Windows 10 Home Windows 10 Home
Display Galaxy Book 12”: Super AMOLED
Galaxy Book 12”: 2160 x 1440		 Galaxy Book 10.6”: TFT LCD
Galaxy Book 10.6”: 1920 x 1280
Graphics    
Camera Galaxy Book 12”: 13MP with Auto Focus
Video Streaming, Video Player		 Galaxy Book 10.6”: N/A
Video Streaming, Video Player
Memory 8GB or 4GB RAM 4GB RAM
Storage 256GB or 128GB solid-state drive 128GB or 64GB storage
Battery
Video Play Time		 Galaxy Book 12”: 5070mAh
Galaxy Book 12”: Up to 11 hours		 Galaxy Book 10.6”: 4000mAh
Galaxy Book 10.6”: Up to 9 hours
Audio Dual Speaker Dual Speaker
Connectivity 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac 2.4G+5GHz, VHT80 MIMO 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac 2.4G+5GHz, VHT80 MIMO
Ports §  USB Type-C (3.1) §  USB Type-C (3.1)
Special Features §  S Pen
Keyboard
Quick Start Guide
Power Adapter
USB Type-C cable		 §  S Pen
Keyboard
Quick Start Guide
Power Adapter
USB Type-C cable
Dimensions (W x D x H) Galaxy Book 12”: 11.47"x7.87"x 0.29" (Tablet only) Galaxy Book 10”: 10.28" x 7.05" x 0.35" (Tablet only)
Weight Galaxy Book 12”: 1.66 lbs (Tablet only) Galaxy Book 10.6”: 1.41lbs (Tablet only)
 



"This is about the Internet.  Everything on the Internet is encrypted. This is not a BlackBerry-only issue. If they can't deal with the Internet, they should shut it off." -- RIM co-CEO Michael Lazaridis



Latest Blog Posts
Google Pixel 2 and 2 XL – Say Goodbye to the Headphone Jack
Elroy Bethell - Jul 27, 2017, 7:50 AM
Nokia’s First Android Phone launching in August
Nenfort Golit - Jul 26, 2017, 6:00 AM
Raspberry Pi Powered Laptop.
Nenfort Golit - Jul 25, 2017, 6:00 AM
Microsoft HoloLens 2 - Featuring custom built AI Coprocessor
Elroy Bethell - Jul 24, 2017, 7:06 AM
LG Robots – Keeping Korean Airports nice and clean
Elroy Bethell - Jul 23, 2017, 7:50 AM
Gigabyte the new Raspberry Pi competition
Nenfort Golit - Jul 22, 2017, 6:00 AM
Really into Gaming? Get Ready for the Gaming Smartphone
Elroy Bethell - Jul 21, 2017, 7:25 AM
LG G6 Plus is Now Available for Purchase on Amazon
Nenfort Golit - Jul 20, 2017, 6:00 AM
Say Hello to Google Glass for the second time.
Elroy Bethell - Jul 19, 2017, 6:00 AM
Snap Chat Releases Snap Publisher
Nenfort Golit - Jul 18, 2017, 6:00 AM
New FlatScope may Restore Eyesight.
Elroy Bethell - Jul 17, 2017, 7:35 AM
Sprint offers enticing new cell phone plans.
Elroy Bethell - Jul 16, 2017, 7:21 AM
Amazon – Developing new Messaging App called Anytime
Elroy Bethell - Jul 15, 2017, 6:55 AM
Laid-off Microsoft workers get a Saleforce chance
Elroy Bethell - Jul 14, 2017, 8:21 AM
Google Home new streaming Feature.
Nenfort Golit - Jul 13, 2017, 6:48 AM
Storm 4 – The robot that can perform a biopsy.
Elroy Bethell - Jul 12, 2017, 8:15 AM
Microsoft Plans on Bringing Better Broadband Internet to Rural America.
Nenfort Golit - Jul 11, 2017, 6:48 AM
Facebook Drops price of Oculus Rift to Match PlayStation VR
Elroy Bethell - Jul 10, 2017, 7:57 AM
Android users be cautious, CopyCat malware on the prowl
DailyTech Staff - Jul 9, 2017, 8:00 AM
Petya victims given hope by researchers
DailyTech Staff - Jul 8, 2017, 8:24 AM





botimage
Copyright 2017 DailyTech LLC. - RSS Feed | Advertise | About Us | Ethics | FAQ | Terms, Conditions & Privacy Information | Kristopher Kubicki