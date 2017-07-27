

Gadgets Samsung Galaxy Book – Laptop Performance in a Powerful Tablet

-

Print Recipient E-mail Sender E-mail Samsung’s Galaxy Book is available in two sizes that can give you enough computer power and performance to consider replacing your laptop.





You get up to a 7 th Gen Intel Core processor on the 12-inch model along with 8GB or 4GB RAM and a 256GB or 128GB of solid-state drive. The 10-inch model features an Intel Core m3 processor and 4GB of built-in RAM and a 128GB or a 64GB solid-state drive. The bonus with these tablets is that they both include a keyboard and S Pen that never need charging.





Photo Source: Samsung



You can easily connect to your Samsung devices with Samsung Flow. This allows you to share files wirelessly without Wi-Fi Plus, as well as send and receive text messages and respond to notifications right from the tablet.



The keyboard and S Pen are included with the tablets, but you will have to pay for a mouse and optional SD card. The detachable keyboard magnetically connects on contact and has an adjustable stand so you can work at whatever angle suits you. It also collapses flat against the screen so you can set off as easily as you set up.

The included S Pen is equipped with tilt recognition to provide a natural writing experience. It has one of the thinnest pen tips ever and detects over 4,000 points of pressure.



Here are the SPECS:

Samsung Galaxy Book Galaxy Book 12.0” Galaxy Book 10.6” Processor Intel ® Core™ i5 processor Intel ® Core™ m3 processor Operating System Windows 10 Home Windows 10 Home Display Galaxy Book 12”: Super AMOLED

Galaxy Book 12”: 2160 x 1440 Galaxy Book 10.6”: TFT LCD

Galaxy Book 10.6”: 1920 x 1280 Graphics Camera Galaxy Book 12”: 13MP with Auto Focus

Video Streaming, Video Player Galaxy Book 10.6”: N/A

Video Streaming, Video Player Memory 8GB or 4GB RAM 4GB RAM Storage 256GB or 128GB solid-state drive 128GB or 64GB storage Battery

Video Play Time Galaxy Book 12”: 5070mAh

Galaxy Book 12”: Up to 11 hours Galaxy Book 10.6”: 4000mAh

Galaxy Book 10.6”: Up to 9 hours Audio Dual Speaker Dual Speaker Connectivity 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac 2.4G+5GHz, VHT80 MIMO 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac 2.4G+5GHz, VHT80 MIMO Ports § USB Type-C (3.1) § USB Type-C (3.1) Special Features § S Pen

Keyboard

Quick Start Guide

Power Adapter

USB Type-C cable § S Pen

Keyboard

Quick Start Guide

Power Adapter

USB Type-C cable Dimensions (W x D x H) Galaxy Book 12”: 11.47"x7.87"x 0.29" (Tablet only) Galaxy Book 10”: 10.28" x 7.05" x 0.35" (Tablet only) Weight Galaxy Book 12”: 1.66 lbs (Tablet only) Galaxy Book 10.6”: 1.41lbs (Tablet only)





The Galaxy Book by Samsung is a tablet that runs the Microsoft Windows 10 operating system. This tablet comes in two convenient sizes and can easily substitute for a desktop when you add the bundled keyboard.You get up to a 7Gen Intel Core processor on the 12-inch model along with 8GB or 4GB RAM and a 256GB or 128GB of solid-state drive. The 10-inch model features an Intel Core m3 processor and 4GB of built-in RAM and a 128GB or a 64GB solid-state drive. The bonus with these tablets is that they both include a keyboard and S Pen that never need charging.Photo Source: SamsungYou can easily connect to your Samsung devices with Samsung Flow. This allows you to share files wirelessly without Wi-Fi Plus, as well as send and receive text messages and respond to notifications right from the tablet.The keyboard and S Pen are included with the tablets, but you will have to pay for a mouse and optional SD card. The detachable keyboard magnetically connects on contact and has an adjustable stand so you can work at whatever angle suits you. It also collapses flat against the screen so you can set off as easily as you set up.The included S Pen is equipped with tilt recognition to provide a natural writing experience. It has one of the thinnest pen tips ever and detects over 4,000 points of pressure.Here are the SPECS:





"This is about the Internet. Everything on the Internet is encrypted. This is not a BlackBerry-only issue. If they can't deal with the Internet, they should shut it off." -- RIM co-CEO Michael Lazaridis