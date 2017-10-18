The Galaxy A5 & A7 will be joining the Galaxy S7 & S8 with thin bezels for 2018.

New images have been leaked showing the new Samsung A series devices with Infinity Displays similar to the Galaxy S7 and S8 design. These leaks were posted by Steve H. on his tweeter page .

Photo Source: Steve H.

Just like previous models, these new devices will features metal and glass design. However, they have not been upgraded to include curved edges.

Galaxy A5 and A6 will get full HD+ resolution display providing 2,160 x 1,080 pixels. Samsung Infinity display features provide ultra-thin bezels for both of these new devices. The display size for both smartphone will be 5.5-inches for the Galaxy A5 and 6-inches for the Galaxy A7.

The processing power of the 2018 Samsung Galaxy A5 and Galaxy A7 is expected to come by way of the Exynos 7885 processor with 4GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage. It is rumored that the US versions of the Samsung Galaxy A5 and A7 will have the Snapdragon 660 processors by Qualcomm.